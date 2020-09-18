Bob Darden: Marvel heroes instilled American values while battling villains

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As an Air Force brat growing up, one of the few constants in my life was the monthly arrival of Marvel Comics. I still have a few of my oldest comic books and I particularly cherish — as I did then — the stories told by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby. They told fantastic yarns about real heroes with real problems, set in worlds of unfettered imagination — the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, so many more. Whatever success I have enjoyed as a writer I attribute, in great part, to these two men.

One of the attractions of their stories is their palpable love of humanity. When other comics had superhero dogs and silly, gimmicky plots, Lee and Kirby tackled racism, xenophobia and abuse — all set in the very real world of New York City. It wasn’t until later that I learned that Lee (actually Stanley Lieber) and Kirby (actually Jacob Lurtzberg) had grown up Jewish and faced the same issues, both on the Lower East Side and in the U.S. Army. Kirby in particular saw rough action in Europe during World War II.

In recent months, I have been troubled — as many have — by the rise in violent incidents against immigrants, people of color, women, members of the LGBTQ community. And I remembered one of my well-loved (and well-worn) comics from my childhood, the Avengers.