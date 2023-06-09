Last week while running errands, through an odd coincidence we drove by both Fuzzy Friends Rescue, 6321 Airport Road, and the Humane Society animal shelter, 2023 Circle Road — about as far apart as you can get and still be in Waco. Bless ’em both and all of those who care for God’s creatures.

It made me think of our last dog, Naomi. She adopted my wife Mary on a church retreat at a rural center, perhaps 30 years or so ago. Mary, who had been wanting a dog, fell in love with the little black and white mutt. Mary called and informed me that we had a new puppy, which she named Naomi. My role in this significant turn of life events was to say “Yes, dear.” Which I did.

And that’s how Naomi ended up at our house on North 30th Street.

Mary was working at McLennan Community College in those days, and I was freelancing. Naomi spent the late spring and summer tormenting my shoelaces and generally behaving like an adorable puppy. Mary quickly trained Naomi to do her doggy business outside.

In fact, Naomi learned everything very quickly. While I’d grown up with dogs, I’d never had one as smart as Naomi. In addition to the standard, “sit and shake” tricks, Mary soon taught her dozens of others.

Mary and I took turns vocalizing for her. We assumed that she was humiliated by having to perform for treats and thought unkindly of us for the indignity of it all. We even imagined a “doggie heaven” where we were forced to perform demeaning tricks for our food, while Naomi glowered nearby. But perhaps that says more about us than Naomi.

Nearly every evening, Mary and I walked the Castle Heights neighborhood with Naomi. The first few years, we took her on a leash. Later, we got rid of the leash. Naomi led us, following the exact same route, rarely getting more than a house or two ahead and occasionally looking back to make sure we were keeping up.

Like most dogs, especially those with some terrier in them, Naomi loved to chase squirrels. She only caught one once, by the small creek that flows between Karem Park and Castle Heights. Fortunately, we were close enough that I shouted, “Naomi! No!” She dropped the squirrel, which scampered up the nearest tree, shaken but apparently not much worse for the wear. Naomi trotted triumphantly back to us and each night thereafter she broke away to stand under the same tree, clearly reliving the scene of her greatest triumph.

Naomi was a gentle soul. She wasn’t much of a barker, never bit anyone, and assumed all strangers — heck, all creatures — were her friend. She ambled up to everybody, her tail wagging. Most people responded kindly to her. In her early days, Naomi had shared our house with a big, affectionate neutered tomcat named Seymour, who was very tolerant of the energetic young pup and (apparently) taught Naomi to love all living things, including cats.

Cats, for their part, however, rarely returned Naomi’s happy overtures. Once, while walking Naomi in Castle Heights, we came upon an estate sale. The owners sat outside, accompanied by their large cat. Naomi moseyed up. Suddenly, the cat reared up on its haunches like a kangaroo and began bapping Naomi upside of her befuddled head — whappity-whappity-whap. Fortunately, the cat had been declawed, but I had to swoop in and rescue my dog from the cat.

Naomi was quirky little dog. For one thing, on our nightly walks, she refused to walk either on the sidewalk or the street, preferring instead to walk exclusively along the top of the narrow curb.

So the years passed …

The kids left home. I went to work at Baylor University. Mary got her doctorate. Naomi grew white at the muzzle. One evening, I found Naomi dead in the backyard. She was about 14 years old. We had her body buried at a pet cemetery. No one got to say goodbye.

Since then, we’ve moved and much has changed in our lives. And while we’ve both often talked about getting another dog, I don’t have any illusions that she — I wonder why I think it’ll be another female? — will be as smart as Naomi.

Odd things make me think of Naomi occasionally. This time it was the trip by the animal shelters. They’re full of good people doing good things. They deserve our support. You can judge a community by how it treats its weakest and most vulnerable members ... and animals. And your own Naomi or Seymour may be waiting for you — right now.

Meanwhile, I’m no theologian, but I think Naomi is in heaven.

I even think we may see her again.

We’d better start practicing our tricks.