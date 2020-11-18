Brian Wakamo: Progressive initiatives passed handily, even in red states

Voters in San Francisco, in addition to cracking down on overpaid CEOs, also approved a bond measure to fund care for the homeless and mentally ill, along with a proposal to build more affordable housing in the city.

Other victories came on the climate and transportation fronts. In Austin, residents approved a plan to fund a massive public transit expansion. And in Nevada, voters approved an initiative to produce 50 percent of their electricity from renewable sources by 2030.

These are all important victories in the fight against inequality. They also show the kind of broad support these policies have in all different parts of the country, and a path forward for progressives in the future.

With the rest of the 2020 election looking something like a split decision, with Democrats capturing the White House but falling short of their hopes in Congress, arguments are playing out over whether voters thought the party had gone too far left.

But the success of progressive ballot measures from San Francisco to South Dakota should put some of that concern to rest. So does issue-based polling — Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and taxing the rich all poll incredibly well. Indeed, all Democratic sponsors of Medicare for All legislation won their reelection campaigns.

Smart politicians would run toward, not away, from these issues. But whoever is in power, and whatever voters think of the two parties, putting these issues directly in front of voters should be a vital part of any strategy to make life in this country better.

Brian Wakamo is an inequality research assistant at the Institute for Policy Studies. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.