C. Stephen Evans: We should always ask if Baylor can do better

Interestingly, those responding to Glanzer seem to agree that this would be a good idea. Van Gorder wrote that “many ways exist in which Baylor could do more to live out its Christian character.” Note also that my good friend and former colleague Robert Baird agrees that “the university can always do better” in such matters. Baird also notes that the quest for R1 creates risks for Baylor, such as a de-emphasis on teaching, risks that Baylor has tried to address. I believe that achieving R1 status, a goal I have always been wholeheartedly in favor of, creates other risks as well, and one of those is surely a possible strain on our Christian identity. It would be naïve to think that recognition by a secular academy will be easy for a school that is “unambiguously Christian.”

Well, what kinds of positive things could Baylor do to enhance its Christian identity? I will make two suggestions. The first is that Baylor should think about how the humanities, particularly religion, English, history and philosophy, could be strengthened. The reason for this is that these are the areas of the university where questions of meaning and purpose which connect to faith issues are most central. In the last two decades, Baylor has made a determined push to upgrade its STEM programs. This was needed and justified, and I think great progress has been made. But perhaps it is now time to ask what could be done for the humanities, particularly at a time when the humanities are under siege nationwide. It seems to me that one distinction of a Christian university would be a recognition of the centrality of the humanistic disciplines in helping students become the kinds of faithful servant-leaders Christian faith encourages. Baird mentions my own “Center for Christian Philosophy” as an example of how Baylor is committed to its Christian identity. However, it is worth noting that the only budget for this center has come from a $2 million foundation grant I was able to procure. The university allowed the Center to begin as a platform for this grant, but the Center currently has no budget from Baylor at all. Baylor could certainly do more to support this kind of effort.