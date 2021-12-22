C. Stephen Evans: We should always ask if Baylor can do better

Recently, a number of opinion pieces have appeared in the Waco Tribune-Herald concerning the centrality of Baylor University’s Christian mission. On the surface, these pieces appear to signify deep disagreement. Perry Glanzer argues that Baylor’s Christian commitment has been “stagnant” and not a high priority. Robert Baird, Mary Darden and Christian van Gorder respond with a spirited defense of Baylor’s Christian character. However, I suggest that a cooler and closer look at all of these opinion pieces suggests some fundamental underlying agreements.
Glanzer argues that Baylor’s priorities recently have been achieving R1 status and working to make Baylor a more inclusive and diverse school, remedying past injustices. In comparison with these goals, enhancing Baylor’s Christian identity has not been a high priority. However, note that Glanzer does not criticize either of the two priorities he observes at Baylor. In fact, he specifically applauds the goal of making Baylor more diverse. It is not obvious to me that Glanzer’s point, even if it is true, is really a criticism of the administration at Baylor. After all, if everything is a priority, then nothing is a priority. Rather than responding defensively, it seems wiser to ask whether Glanzer has a point. Have we really had a serious conversation about what it means to be a Christian school? Shouldn’t we talk more about this? Perhaps now that Baylor has achieved R1 status, and has rightly committed to becoming more diverse, it is time to ask what things could be done to enhance and deepen Baylor’s Christian character. It is always a good time to ask whether what we are doing could be done better.
Interestingly, those responding to Glanzer seem to agree that this would be a good idea. Van Gorder wrote that “many ways exist in which Baylor could do more to live out its Christian character.” Note also that my good friend and former colleague Robert Baird agrees that “the university can always do better” in such matters. Baird also notes that the quest for R1 creates risks for Baylor, such as a de-emphasis on teaching, risks that Baylor has tried to address. I believe that achieving R1 status, a goal I have always been wholeheartedly in favor of, creates other risks as well, and one of those is surely a possible strain on our Christian identity. It would be naïve to think that recognition by a secular academy will be easy for a school that is “unambiguously Christian.”
Well, what kinds of positive things could Baylor do to enhance its Christian identity? I will make two suggestions. The first is that Baylor should think about how the humanities, particularly religion, English, history and philosophy, could be strengthened. The reason for this is that these are the areas of the university where questions of meaning and purpose which connect to faith issues are most central. In the last two decades, Baylor has made a determined push to upgrade its STEM programs. This was needed and justified, and I think great progress has been made. But perhaps it is now time to ask what could be done for the humanities, particularly at a time when the humanities are under siege nationwide. It seems to me that one distinction of a Christian university would be a recognition of the centrality of the humanistic disciplines in helping students become the kinds of faithful servant-leaders Christian faith encourages. Baird mentions my own “Center for Christian Philosophy” as an example of how Baylor is committed to its Christian identity. However, it is worth noting that the only budget for this center has come from a $2 million foundation grant I was able to procure. The university allowed the Center to begin as a platform for this grant, but the Center currently has no budget from Baylor at all. Baylor could certainly do more to support this kind of effort.
The second suggestion in Glanzer’s piece — and I would hope that it would not be overlooked by those who want to rebut him — is that Baylor could create faculty development programs that would provide opportunities for faculty who wish to think more about what it means to be a Christian scholar. These should be purely voluntary in nature, since, as Glanzer himself points out, carrots are much more effective than sticks. Some other Christian schools provide a yearlong seminar for faculty dealing with such issues, and count participation in the seminar a part of a faculty course load. There are many other possibilities in this area, and they could be enormously helpful for faculty, especially younger faculty who come from secular graduate schools that could not prepare them for thinking about the relation between their faith and their disciplines.
Baird worries that Glanzer has a hidden agenda, perhaps a requirement that all faculty agree with or be forced to conform to some narrow conception of what it means to be Christian. I think this is a misplaced worry, precisely because Baird correctly says that Baylor is now a diverse community, for which it would be impossible to develop some kind of creedal test.
I would also worry about this if I thought Glanzer had this in mind, but I doubt very much that this is the case. Baylor has and must have a broad and ecumenical understanding of what it means to be Christian, one that honors and respects our Baptist heritage, while allowing many other kinds of Protestants, Catholics and Eastern Orthodox Christians, as well as practicing Jews, to feel welcome. However, a commitment to this ideal is compatible with a serious conversation about what it means to be “unambiguously Christian.” After all, if the word “Christian” means nothing at all, then it will mean nothing to say that Baylor is a Christian university.
My own conviction is that it is possible to have a broad understanding of “mere Christianity” that is nonetheless compatible with a robust and serious faith.
