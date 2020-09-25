Cal Thomas: Republicans shouldn't flinch in Supreme Court transformation

In Federalist Paper 81, Alexander Hamilton expressed a high view of the Supreme Court as a separate body that would rarely cause harm to the intent of Congress: “…the supposed danger of judiciary encroachments on the legislative authority…is in reality a phantom. Particular misconstructions and contraventions of the will of the legislature may now and then happen; but they can never be so extensive as to amount to an inconvenience, or in any sensible degree to affect the order of the political system.”

The conservative Heritage Foundation issued a helpful statement last year: “Americans’ contemporary understanding of judicial power is inconsistent with the argument put forward by Hamilton and Madison in The Federalist. Although The Federalist affirms the power of judicial review — and hence the role of the judiciary as a check on the other branches — it does not present this as the first or most important function of the courts. Moreover, The Federalist does not support the vast implications of judicial review as including a power to decide the great moral issues of the times and to adjust the Constitution to trends in public opinion. Finally, The Federalist lends no aid to the belief that the Supreme Court is the ultimate interpreter of constitutional meaning, unanswerable for its interpretations to any authority but itself.”

One hopes a Senate majority puts the country ahead of personal gain. The ability to return the high court to its constitutional boundaries would be a win for the ages, even as the sliming of the nominee and street demonstrations are inevitable.

Veteran conservative columnist Cal Thomas’ new book is “America’s Expiration Date: The Fall of Empires and Superpowers and the Future of the United States.”