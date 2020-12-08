Cal Thomas: Trump is still winning on the economy

It does not take a prophet to accurately predict what Democrats and the media will say after presumptive President-elect Biden takes office, assuming all challenges to the Nov. 3 election are unsuccessful. Especially if there is a downturn in the economic and jobs numbers in a new administration, the media and Democrats will blame Trump.

All anyone needs is a rudimentary recall of history. When taxes have been cut, going back to those proposed by President John F. Kennedy and extending through the Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump administrations, the economy soared. No one doubts what the economy would have looked like had there not been a pandemic. If Congress would cut unnecessary spending and reform entitlement programs, which is unlikely, the economy and the jobs that go with it would likely soar as never before, reducing, or even eliminating, the $27 trillion debt.

During the 2016 campaign, candidate Donald Trump predicted people would get tired of winning. His policies kept the economy going and he received more than 74 million votes in the election. If Biden succeeds in raising taxes and re-imposing unnecessary regulations, while radically increasing spending on dubious programs to combat “climate change,” Americans may have to get used to losing again.

