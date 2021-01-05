Cass Sunstein: Vice president can preside but not decide

After the vice president opens the certificates, the tellers are required to “make a list” of them. And after the votes have been counted, the result must be “delivered to the President of the Senate, who shall thereupon announce the state of the vote, which announcement shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of the persons, if any, elected President and Vice President of the United States.”

At that point, the vice president must ask if there are any objections. Here again, the law gives him little to do:

Every objection shall be made in writing, and shall state clearly and concisely, and without argument, the ground thereof, and shall be signed by at least one Senator and one Member of the House of Representatives before the same shall be received. When all objections so made to any vote or paper from a State shall have been received and read, the Senate shall thereupon withdraw, and such objections shall be submitted to the Senate for its decision.

Apparently Cruz and his allies will make their objections. But the Electoral Count Act sharply limits the power of the Senate and the House to reject electoral votes — and it certainly does not authorize the vice president to do that. As Professor Stephen Siegel of DePaul University has written, “the Senate President is meant to be something of an automaton.”