Cass Sunstein: What's missing from Biden's climate program

Thus far the record in California, and Germany more generally, suggests that the overwhelming majority of consumers are unlikely to opt out. One reason is conscience. If people are automatically enrolled in clean energy, it might feel a bit irresponsible to switch to, say, coal. Another reason is inertia; people are busy, so they stick with the default, even if it costs a bit more.

But in a time when so many people are struggling economically, should we really enroll consumers in a more expensive source of energy? Won’t that hurt poor people in particular, and the economy in general? In that case, green by default would turn out to be an energy tax.

The first answer is that the cost of renewables is rapidly falling, and in some places, greener is not costlier than fossil fuels. It might even be cheaper. When that is so, the concern dissipates.

But it remains true that renewable energy can be more expensive. In California, those who stay 100% green can end up paying around 8% more for their electricity — meaning that on a monthly bill of $100, they pay $8 more. Not a fortune, but not nothing.