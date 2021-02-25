Chad Wolf: Fighting human trafficking is a cause that should transcend politics

In the last several weeks, President Joe Biden has reversed or put on hold many of the Trump administration’s immigration and border security policies. No one doubts that the new team is scouring the field, looking for other Trump administration policies and initiatives to cancel. But surely fighting the scourge of human trafficking is a piece of Trump’s legacy that should be spared the chopping block. Indeed, this is one area where Biden’s Department of Homeland Security should be looking to continue and build upon the work of the previous administration.

There can really be no difference of political opinion about the virtue of dismantling criminal networks that prey upon innocents. In the case of human trafficking, breaking up those networks is also a matter of national security. The same cartels that destabilize Latin America and the U.S. with their multibillion-dollar trade in illicit narcotics also rake in enormous profits from trafficking in humans.

This is not just a sideline for them. Among violent Mexican cartels, people are the third most-trafficked commodity, trailing only drugs and guns, While it is impossible to know precisely how many people are trafficked into the U.S. annually, the National Criminal Justice Reference Service estimated the number to be between 14,500 and 17,500 — and that was 15 years ago. Surely the number is far higher today.