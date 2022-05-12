Charles DeVere Cook: Americans should decide Roe v. Wade dispute

I realize that national commentator S.E. Cupp [“Settled law vs. political whims,” May 6 Tribune-Herald] is not a constitutional lawyer, as most of us are not. Nor at one time were John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Alexander Hamilton, John Jay, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison or George Washington. They were ordinary men who rose to an extraordinary occasion. They, and the then-representatives of the potential new republic, struggled mightily in 1787 through many regional differences to come together in forming “a new nation conceived in liberty and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal,” to quote Abraham Lincoln on Nov. 19, 1863.

It must never be forgotten that without the courage of the Founding Fathers and the aid of France, every person in America today might be a subject of the Queen of England, subject to laws of the British Parliament and an unwritten constitution and laws based on the Magna Carta written back in 1215 and subsequent legislation. Many of us don’t realize we owe our free and independent nation to the friendly support of France. Thank Ben Franklin for that.

Cupp’s comparison of the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade to such cases as D.C. v. Heller, Citizens United v. the Federal Elections Commission, Burwell v. Hobby Lobby, etc., is precisely the point: Each of these latter cases arose from disputes over specific named protections provided in the Constitution of the United States such as the right to freedom of religion, assembly, speech, to bear arms, etc. The brilliant framers of the Constitution knew their document was not perfect and made specific provisions for unspecified rights to be worked out at the state level in the 10th Amendment and specific steps for amending the U.S. Constitution in Article V.

Yet in many disputed cases since World War II, changes desired by citizens have often been accomplished through political action by incumbent administrations appointing sympathetic judges to the Supreme Court of the United States. Therefore, in past years we have “discovered” the concept of unnamed rights emanating from “penumbras” which in turn spring from “specifically named rights.” This most famously includes the unnamed “right to privacy,” which shelters many decisions of past decades so everlastingly in dispute and contention. The 1973 decision on Roe v. Wade is an example.

When Benjamin Franklin was asked by Philadelphia socialite Elizabeth Powel upon the close of the constitutional convention, “What have we got, a republic or a monarchy?” he answered: “A republic … if you can keep it!” And as a republic, we have certainly made mistakes, most notably with early decisions regarding slavery. However, had compromise not been forged during and soon after ratification of the Constitution, this would not today be the United States of America. Again, we might well be contemplating a royal succession at this point.

And here is the problem: We want what we want, not what the Constitution requires. Citizens are demanding “law of the land,” meaning federal or national law, without amending the Constitution. Obviously, many regulatory and statutory issues must be standard nationwide, i.e., issues affecting national defense, interstate commerce, tax administration, health and welfare. This is the job of Congress for law, the executive branch for enactment and enforcement, all provided for in the Constitution.

However, many other issues to be “settled” must be resolved through consensus of the people. This has not been accommodated in the matter now raising a national uproar. But that is the genius of a republic where matters may be settled by like-minded people at the state level. This allows citizens to choose local law rather than the fiat law of an all-powerful central government. Put another way, it seems like small state-level battles are better than national battles. We seem to be proving that.

I don’t believe the discovered “penumbras” would be recognized by the authors of the Constitution. They clearly provided avenues for change — change that might be difficult but change that might well be enduring exactly because of that difficulty. Too many of us seem to think legislation by shouting and social post is the preferred path.

Now we are in difficult times with a potential war on our horizon, one that could be unlike any that has occurred. Every few decades we receive reminders that truly being the United States of America is the only enduring future for America and the free world. For this to happen, as Dr. Franklin and other authors of the Constitution might have said, the goodwill and cooperation of good men and good women of America are required.

To quote Alexis de Tocqueville, the French political scientist whose travels across our nation taught shrewd and earnest Americans much about their republic and themselves, “The greatness of America lies not with her being more enlightened than any other nation but rather in her ability to repair her faults.”

Charles DeVere Cook, born in the original Hillcrest hospital in Waco and a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin (BBA) and Baylor University (MBA), retired from the Navy and Naval Reserve after 26 years. He is a Vietnam veteran and a licensed CPA of more than 50 years in industry and private practice.