Charles Reed: College football decisions reflect states' political leanings

In his Thursday column, Tribune-Herald sports editor Brice Cherry blames the “fractured leadership” of college football for the split over whether or not to cancel the 2020 football season. Sixty percent of Football Bowl Subdivision schools are playing shortened schedules of about 10 games due to COVID-19. Forty percent of FBS colleges have canceled their 2020 fall football seasons entirely for the same reason. Cherry is absolutely right about college football’s anarchial power structure, but I believe the rift over canceling the 2020 fall college football season is due to Donald Trump and the fractured leadership of our federal government.
Football has now become a political football. On Monday, Donald Trump tweeted “Play College Football.” But the split over cancelling this season’s college football season had already been largely determined before that tweet. I believe the college football divide is based solely on partisan politics. In outlining this, I will explain why every FBS college in the country chose the way it did on whether to cancel the 2020 fall football season.
America did such an excellent job of controlling the Ebola epidemic under President Obama in 2014 that only two Americans died from it. Despite having all the resources available to do the best job of any country in the world at controlling the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the U.S. government has done the worst job of any industrialized nation. Although America is 4 percent of the world’s population, we have 26 percent of the world’s COVID-19 virus cases and 23 percent of its deaths. That’s because President Trump fractured America’s nonpartisan, professional, science-based response to the pandemic. He abandoned that effort to the states — even though the states lack the power and resources to do the job.
Why did Trump neglect and sabotage America’s response to the COVID-19 virus when stellar leadership from the White House might have benefited Trump and his party? He was afraid that temporarily closing down the economy to get control of the virus would hurt his chances of being reelected in November. And that’s why America has never had or developed the ability to do the widespread and consistent testing and contact tracing necessary to really get control of the virus nationwide.
A recent series of graphs by the Associated Press shows Democratic states have done a far better job of controlling the pandemic than Republican states have. How do you explain the difference? Fearing a threat to his re-election, Trump politicized the response to the virus. Because he feared a bad economy might doom his chances at the ballot box, he encouraged Republican governors and other state officials to ignore the COVID-19 pandemic. And many of them did. Many Republican governors listened to the ignorance, threats and lies from the White House instead of listening to the experts — physicians and scientists. Democratic governors, on the other hand, more often listened to and actually heeded physicians and scientists.
Geography lesson
Now back to college football: The Big Ten Conference, the Pac-12 Conference and the Mountain West Conference all canceled their fall football seasons this week. In each of these conferences, a majority of the colleges are in Democratic states where their governors are heeding physicians and scientists. (The Ivy League, an FCS conference in Democratic states, canceled its football season a long time ago, and the Ivy League is supposed to have the smartest colleges in the country.)
The Southeastern Conference, the Big 12 Conference, the Atlantic Coast Conference, the American Athletic Conference, Conference USA and the Sun Belt Conference are all playing shortened fall football schedules instead of canceling their 2020 seasons. In each of these conferences, a majority of the colleges are in Republican states where governors are fearfully listening to Donald Trump.
The Mid-American Conference is the exception to the rule, but it is easy to explain why. Last week, the Mid-American Conference became the first FBS Conference to cancel the 2020 college football season. Seven of the 12 MAC colleges are in Republican-controlled states, but six of those seven are in Ohio. Ohio’s Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is one of a handful of Republican governors who, to their credit, have shown the leadership, judgment and courage to listen to the experts on COVID-19 rather than trying to follow the convoluted logic and factually bereft reasoning of the president. That is why the MAC, along with the three conferences with majorities in Democratic states, canceled their 2020 college football seasons.
The six independent FBS colleges have also made predictable choices. The University of Massachusetts, the University of Connecticut and New Mexico State University are in Democratic states, and all three have canceled their 2020 college football seasons. Brigham Young University, the U.S. Military Academy (Army) and Liberty University have all chosen to play their 2020 football schedules. (Brigham Young has only four games left on its schedule.) Army is controlled by Trump. Brigham Young is in a Republican state and is also affiliated with the Mormon Church. Liberty is controlled by the right-wing evangelical Jerry Falwell family.
To date, only one FBS school has chosen to defy its conference’s decision on whether or not to play, the Air Force Academy. Like Army, Air Force is controlled by Trump. Air Force has only two games left on its 2020 football schedule, the other service academies Army and Navy.
Now you understand why partisan politics is responsible for the FBS college football divide over whether or not to cancel the 2020 football season. And you also understand which conferences and colleges likely made the right decision.
Charles Reed is a retired federal civil servant and former mayor of Waco.
