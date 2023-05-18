I really liked Bill Gaventa’s column [“Family finances and the debt ceiling,” Saturday Trib] about the debt ceiling and the federal debt. I applaud his proposal to apply common sense to the federal budget and economic issues. That’s something that neither the national media nor most trained economists appear willing to do these days. The media and most economists seem to turn economic principles inside-out to make them fit political narratives — a triumph of market ideology over classical economic theory and historical experience.

Like Gaventa, I am not an economist. But I did take a couple of economics courses in college. To the best of my knowledge, none of the economic principles I learned in college have since been refuted. Instead, they have been proved by experience.

I learned in economics that there are basically two ways to fight inflation — raise interest rates and raise taxes. Raising interest rates throws millions of people out of work and destroys businesses. Raising taxes also soaks up the excess consumer demand that causes inflation, but it allows workers to keep working and businesses to continue operating. Federal Reserve policy today is to control inflation simply by raising interest rates and throwing people out of work — even though keeping the unemployment rate low is part of the Fed’s job. The Fed, of course, has no power to raise taxes — only Congress can do that. When we raise taxes, that’s shared sacrifice. When we raise interest rates and cut social programs, that’s sacrificing the poor and the working people for the benefit of the wealthy. Higher interest rates transfer wealth from debtors to creditors — from the poor and middle class to the rich.

I take exception to one thing Gaventa said, though: “ … after all, both (political parties) got us into this mess … ” More than 90 percent of the current national debt was caused by just three presidents: Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Donald Trump. All three of them signed off on massive tax cuts. The largest budget deficits since World War II were 5.7 percent of GDP in 1983 under Reagan, 9.8 percent of GDP in 2009 under Bush and 15.0 percent of GDP in 2020 under Trump. The federal budget has been balanced only twice since World War II — in 1969 by Lyndon Johnson and in the years from 1998 to 2001 by Bill Clinton. I’m sorry to sound partisan, but on this, the truth has a partisan bias.

I believe Gaventa is right on the need to raise taxes to reduce the deficit. History shows us that. That’s how Lyndon Johnson and Bill Clinton did it. LBJ persuaded a Democratic Congress to impose a 10 percent surtax on corporate and individual income taxes. (Houston’s Republican Representative at the time, George H.W. Bush, voted for that tax increase.)

In 1992, with help from Wacoan Bernard Rapoport, CEO of American Income Life, Roy Walthall and I sent several budget and economic proposals to Clinton’s transition team in Little Rock. We believed they would help balance the budget and grow the economy. Among them were the following proposals:

impose a 10 percent surtax on family incomes above $200,000 (like the LBJ surtax, except that incomes below $200,000 would be exempt)

end the indexing of tax brackets for inflation

negotiate an understanding with Fed Chair Alan Greenspan that President Clinton would cut the budget deficit in half in four years if Greenspan and the Fed would freeze interest rates for two years.

At the time, Clinton’s economic policy was led by Robert Reich and Gene Sperling. They probably deserve the credit for incorporating some of these ideas into the Clinton budget plan. Greenspan met with Clinton in Little Rock and reached an understanding. In August 1993, Clinton’s Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, which included a 10 percent surtax on incomes above $250,000, passed in both chambers of Congress by one vote. Vice President Al Gore cast the tiebreaking vote in the Senate. (Clinton did not end the indexing of tax brackets for inflation.) The Fed did freeze interest rates for 22 months. And Clinton reduced the federal budget deficit by more than 90 percent in just four years. Clinton then went on to balance the budget for four consecutive years. During the presidential debates of 2000, Gore and Bush debated what to do with the federal budget surplus.

In 2022, President Biden and a Democratic Congress imposed a 15 percent minimum tax on corporations and increased taxes on individual incomes above $400,000 to the Clinton-era rate of 39.6 percent. America now has the lowest unemployment rate since 1969 — 3.4 percent. President Biden is doing an excellent job of managing the budget and the economy.

We don’t need to cut Social Security, Medicare, veterans’ benefits or food stamps — we just need to raise taxes on those of us who can afford to pay more. As Gaventa suggests, we should close some tax loopholes. That would lower the deficit and reduce inflation at the same time. And we should do away with the debt ceiling. Harvard Law School constitutional expert Laurence Tribe says it violates the 14th Amendment.