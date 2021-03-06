Charles Reed: The cultural censoring of Dr. Seuss

America is now devolving into cultural tribalism. At his inauguration, President Biden told Americans: “We must end this uncivil war.” The Republican Party is now a coalition of economic elitists and cultural populists. The Democratic Party is now a coalition of cultural elitists and economic populists. The net effect of this is to divide Americans into identity politics based upon race, gender, religion and culture while distracting them from the greatest source of privilege and injustice in America today — the great divide between rich and poor.

Over the past half-century since the civil rights movement, the difference in the poverty rate between whites and minorities has been shrinking. Black poverty has gone down by 53 %. Hispanic poverty has gone down by 32 %. Non-Hispanic white poverty has not gone down at all.

Today, the richest one-half of Americans hold 99 % of the nation’s wealth. The bottom half now hold one % of that wealth. Yet we continue to be distracted and divided over race and culture instead of our very real economic class injustice. The black poverty rate is still 157 % higher than the white poverty rate, but we will never control poverty by focusing on race. Although 19 % of black people now live in poverty, 100 % of poor people now live in poverty.