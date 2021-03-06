Charles Reed: The cultural censoring of Dr. Seuss

Among the fondest memories of my life are the countless hours I spent sitting in rocking chairs holding my three children and seven grandchildren on my lap while reading children’s books, telling them fairy tales and singing them to sleep. Those books include several by Dr. Seuss: “Marvin K. Mooney,” “The Sneetches,” “The Butter Battle Book,” “Green Eggs and Ham,” “The Cat in the Hat,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and others. I remember taking five of my small grandchildren to a theater in Lubbock a decade ago to watch “The Lorax.”
Now, six of Dr. Seuss’ books have been culturally censored for allegedly containing racist content. Each of Dr. Seuss’ books was designed to help lay the moral foundation for understanding things like justice, racial equality, world peace, environmentalism and tolerance — the moral foundations necessary to live responsibly in a free and democratic society. It appears Dr. Seuss was guilty of this: He probably lacked the foresight to imagine how the secular elite cultural left would interpret his children’s books a quarter of a century after his death.
Science, history, psychology and religion teach us that human beings and human nature are essentially the same for all people, times and places. This is one of the central truths from the Enlightenment. Everyone’s values and prejudices are formed by the culture they grow up in. Would today’s elite cultural left in academia and the corporate mainstream media — many of them young, privileged, bi-coastal white people — have had the same values and prejudices had they been born a century ago? There is no reason to believe they would. But they appear comfortable judging people from different times, places and cultures by their own current standards.
America is now devolving into cultural tribalism. At his inauguration, President Biden told Americans: “We must end this uncivil war.” The Republican Party is now a coalition of economic elitists and cultural populists. The Democratic Party is now a coalition of cultural elitists and economic populists. The net effect of this is to divide Americans into identity politics based upon race, gender, religion and culture while distracting them from the greatest source of privilege and injustice in America today — the great divide between rich and poor.
Over the past half-century since the civil rights movement, the difference in the poverty rate between whites and minorities has been shrinking. Black poverty has gone down by 53 %. Hispanic poverty has gone down by 32 %. Non-Hispanic white poverty has not gone down at all.
Today, the richest one-half of Americans hold 99 % of the nation’s wealth. The bottom half now hold one % of that wealth. Yet we continue to be distracted and divided over race and culture instead of our very real economic class injustice. The black poverty rate is still 157 % higher than the white poverty rate, but we will never control poverty by focusing on race. Although 19 % of black people now live in poverty, 100 % of poor people now live in poverty.
Whatever happened to the racial teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis — people who offered their bodies as living sacrifices for racial justice, equality and harmony? Even though we still celebrate Dr. King’s birthday, it appears his ideas have fallen into disrepute. John Lewis was nearly beaten to death by white police officers, but he never allowed any white person to control his sense of human dignity. They had the power to destroy his body, but they had no power to take away his human dignity.
The cultural cleansing of Dr. Seuss’ children’s books shows that when you go on a witch hunt, you’re bound to find witches. That was true in Salem, Massachusetts during the 1690s, it was true during the McCarthy communist witch hunts of the 1950s and it is still true today.
There is still much to be done before we reach the promised land of Dr. King’s dream of racial equality. We need police reform, criminal justice reform, prison reform, educational reform, tax reform, a higher minimum wage, a new voting rights law, an end to winner-take-all elections and numerous other governmental reforms. We need to make states of the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico — likely creating four new black senators in Washington.
We have a choice: We can choose to enter into the promised land, or we can continue to accuse, name, blame, shame and complain about the deplorable conditions back in Egypt.
Charles Reed is a retired federal employee and former mayor of Waco.