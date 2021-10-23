Charlie Stenholm: What the reconciliation bill means for America, at home and abroad

It is no secret that the reconciliation bill proposed by Congress has many elements that have become points of great contention as President Biden’s first year in office comes to a close.

The history here is important.

Budget reconciliation is a tool that is used and often abused by both parties. In 2007, the U.S. Senate under Budget Committee chairman Kent Conrad, D-N.D., changed the rules so that no budget reconciliation bill increases the deficit. Then Republicans took back the majority in the Senate and immediately changed the rules to pass the Trump tax cuts, which again did increase the deficit. And now this year Democrats have used the same rule change to increase the deficit by $1.9 trillion in spending to alleviate the COVID-19 economic effect.

One main area of discussion currently is the proposed punitive tax measures that would affect America’s and Texas’ oil and gas sector.