Charlie Stenholm: What the reconciliation bill means for America, at home and abroad

It is no secret that the reconciliation bill proposed by Congress has many elements that have become points of great contention as President Biden’s first year in office comes to a close.
The history here is important.
Budget reconciliation is a tool that is used and often abused by both parties. In 2007, the U.S. Senate under Budget Committee chairman Kent Conrad, D-N.D., changed the rules so that no budget reconciliation bill increases the deficit. Then Republicans took back the majority in the Senate and immediately changed the rules to pass the Trump tax cuts, which again did increase the deficit. And now this year Democrats have used the same rule change to increase the deficit by $1.9 trillion in spending to alleviate the COVID-19 economic effect.
One main area of discussion currently is the proposed punitive tax measures that would affect America’s and Texas’ oil and gas sector.
As a Texas native, this industry has surrounded me for my whole life. I have seen firsthand how oil and gas touches just about everything and how important their success is to the state and to our country as a whole. People need to understand exactly what is included in the reconciliation bill and what it will do to the U.S. economy and to our position globally.
People often overlook the tax revenue generated by the oil and gas sector, which supports everything from education to building roads. Between 2013 and 2017, revenue on federal lands and water generated $11.6 billion. In 2019, the oil and gas industry contributed almost $1.7 trillion to the total U.S. gross domestic product. If restrictions and payment hikes on federal land leasing were to be officially adopted as is proposed in the reconciliation bill, it would create a billion-dollar budget gap. In my home state alone, taxes paid from the oil and gas industry gave $1.1 billion to the Texas Teacher Retirement System, $807 million to the Texas Education Agency, and $445 million to the Health and Human Services Commission in 2019.
Supporters of a ban on federal leasing say it is allegedly to protect the environment and reduce carbon emissions. A recent analysis by OnLocation shows a federal ban on leasing would not decrease demand. It would only create a supply problem which means either importing more oil and gas, or resorting to counterproductive and environmentally harmful options such as coal. Increasing foreign oil imports due to a federal leasing ban could decrease oil production by 44% and natural gas by 68%. And the less we are able to produce, the less tax revenue that will be generated.
This directly undercuts the energy security that Americans have been working hard for many years to obtain. Already we have seen how restrictions on our own pipelines have increased our foreign dependence, with the call by President Biden asking OPEC members to increase oil production to make up for our shortage.
Blue Dog Democrats like me have historically prioritized ensuring America’s energy security by reducing our dependence on our foreign rivals’ energy supply. This ironclad principle was underscored in a recent letter seven Congressional Democrats from Texas wrote to House Democratic leadership expressing their concerns about the targeting of U.S. oil and gas in the reconciliation bill. In the letter, they noted: “Global demand for oil and natural gas will continue to increase for the foreseeable future … These inequitable policies will cost American jobs, move America farther away from energy independence, and will slow the country’s move toward a lower carbon future.”
Members of Congress should be sensitive to these concerns, otherwise we run the risk of losing our House majority in 2022.
Charlie Stenholm of Abilene represented Texas in Congress as a Democrat from 1979-2005.