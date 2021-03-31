Chase Martin: Biden’s war against the dignity of work scores victory with Supreme Court

Make no mistake — states have a major problem that demands a solution like this. States are being forced to choose between providing health care for healthy single men in their 20s with no children or providing in-home care for the developmentally disabled.

And it’s just an unfortunate fact of life that income contributes to health outcomes. According to a recent study in the U.K. during the COVID-19 pandemic, people in the bottom 40 percent of the income distribution were almost twice as likely to report poor health as those in the top 20 percent. More income — not more welfare — makes for healthier Americans and a healthier America. Under these work requirements, which can also be satisfied by volunteering or training, the newly expanded coverage population would need just 80 hours per month to remain eligible for Medicaid.

Work requirements lift people out of poverty and into more successful and healthy lives. In states like Kansas, work requirements for food stamps resulted in nearly 13,000 individuals leaving the food stamp program within 12 months. Nearly 60 percent of those leaving the program were gainfully employed and saw incomes rise more than 127 percent.