Our legislators are at it again — doing everything they can to suppress our ability and willingness to vote.

Sometimes the suppression is subtle and takes the form of procedural paperwork, like changing the voter registration form. What used to be a fold up card with an address and pre-paid postage that you could drop in any mailbox is now a one-page form (same information) but without the pre-printed address or the ability to send it in the mail without a stamp and an envelope. (Ask any 20-year-old where their stamps and envelopes are.)

Sometimes Texas legislators write bills like SB 990 — eliminating our ability in McLennan County to vote anywhere in the county, making it more expensive, harder and more inconvenient to vote. SB 990 has passed through the Senate and is now in the House.

Occasionally, it’s not just suppression, but outright oppression when legislators propose racist bills as they did in the last session when they went after “souls to the polls” Sunday voting. This year they are going after young voters, with HB 2390 prohibiting polling locations on college campuses.

Oftentimes, the suppression takes the form of intimidation. Many of the bills currently running through Austin threaten election workers with jail time and felonies for unintentional errors (a rare, but albeit human condition). SB 1907, SB 1911 and SB 1950 would increase penalties for election workers for violating any one of the 1,019 pages of the Texas Election Code. I’ve read a good chunk of that code and “contradictory spaghetti” is an apt description of that document. All three of those bills have passed the Senate and are in the House.

Then there are the bills that say if we don’t like the way your election turned out, then we will take over your election or throw you out. HB 5053 allows the state to try election cases based in McLennan County in adjoining counties or districts if they don’t think the local judiciary will rule in their favor (also known as venue shopping). Or this doozy, SB 1933, which allows the appointed Texas Secretary of State to take over any local election they “believe” had an irregularity. This has also passed the Senate and moved to the House.

Not content to just intimidate election workers, they are also threatening voter registrars and potential voters. SB 2 upped the penalty and removed the intent clause for mistakenly filing out a voter registration form to a felony. How can you mistakenly fill out this form, you ask? Two words: deferred adjudication. If you have one, can you vote? Does your voter registrar know? You will need to pull out that law degree to figure it out. (Spoiler alert: The answer is yes … maybe.) SB2 has passed the Senate and is now in the House. Then there is SB 1600 (also passed through the Senate) that would require proof of citizenship before you could register to vote. Voter registration is such a haphazard event now, utilizing volunteer deputy registrars, that I can see it shutting down completely with this restraint.

Texas is also one of 11 states without online voter registration. It would save the county money and would reduce the number of folks that we turn away from the polls because they didn’t mail in the form that they filled in “online.” Sadly, there is no legislation in the queue to implement online voter registration.

They say they are trying to “preserve election integrity,” but then they write SB 1070 that would pull us out of the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), which gives us access to nationwide death records so we can clean our voter data. This bill has also passed through the Senate.

I have worked in McLennan County elections for many years. Our elections are safe. They are well managed. We have a great elections office team that goes out of its way to make sure every eligible voter has their vote count. What they are doing in Austin is undermining those efforts. Please contact Rep. Charles Anderson, Rep. Angelia Orr and Sen. Brian Birdwell to ask them to stop this attack on our democracy.