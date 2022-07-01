Cheryl Foster: Texas pulling trigger on its women

Texas House Bill 1280, known in abortion parlance as a “trigger bill,” goes into effect July 24, 30 days after the June 24 Supreme Court decision to shred the reproductive rights provided by Roe v. Wade. Women in Texas will have fewer rights than women in 25 other states.

The bill prohibits abortions and creates a first-degree felony with a $100,000 minimum fine for each violation. Additionally, the physician or health care personnel involved in the procedure will lose their licenses. The only exception is for a “life-threatening physical condition, or impairment of a major bodily function.” The mental health of the woman is irrelevant. And there are no exceptions for rape or incest.

Don’t be comforted by language in the bill that the life of the mother is an exception to the offense. That just means that each of these medical decisions will go through the hospital’s legal staff and their medical board of directors. The likelihood of them authorizing an abortion to save the life of the woman is slim to none — the risk of litigation is just too high, not to mention resistance at Catholic and Baptist institutions. They will tell women who are bleeding out to go home and wait till the miscarriage is complete.

And you need to pray the miscarriage does complete, otherwise you can go septic and die from infection. And be careful what you tell the hospital — they can turn you in to the district attorney for investigation. It can be hard to tell a miscarriage from an abortion. That would be a good issue question for the local candidates seeking the post of McLennan County district attorney, Republican Josh Tetens and Democrat Aubrey Robertson.

Hospitals will refer ectopic pregnancy cases to other states for health care. I hope the woman’s fallopian tube doesn’t explode on the plane flight to one of the 25 states where she will presumably still have reproductive rights.

If the pregnancy has gone horribly wrong and the fetus has no chance to survive but has not yet been delivered, then you’re just going to have to carry that wanted but terminal pregnancy to term, regardless of what you feel is in the best interest of your family and the child — because Republicans say you must.

And how about in-vitro fertilization (IVF)? HB 1280 states life begins at fertilization. What are the implications for the eggs that are discarded during the implantation procedure, or that don’t survive the implantation procedure? Or the procedure of reducing the number of multiple implanted eggs to ensure the healthy survival of one or two babies? Will families that desperately want children even take the chance anymore?

Doc Anderson, Kyle Kacal and Brian Birdwell, all of whom represent the Waco area in the Texas Legislature, are co-authors of this bill. Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick ushered it through to passage. Attorney General Ken Paxton endorses it and promises to strenuously enforce it.

Republicans are responsible for this dystopian nightmare. If you voted for them, then you have to account. If you plan to double down and vote for Republicans in November, you need to know that this is just the start. They’re already working on the legislative language to ban IUDs, Plan B morning-after pills and other contraceptive methods they don’t approve of. Another legislative plan would restrict Texas women from leaving the state to get reproductive health care.

Vote blue in November. Our lives depend on it.

Cheryl Foster is a business consultant in Waco. She has accounting and finance degrees from Texas A&M University and a master’s in National Security Studies from American Military University. She has worked as a volunteer with Planned Parenthood.