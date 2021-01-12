Chet Edwards: Time for GOP members of Congress to recognize Biden's win

To the Republicans who voted to object to the certification of the electors from Arizona and Pennsylvania supporting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, I strongly disagree with their votes. However, I respect their right to raise questions about states’ election processes, even though every Republican governor in the country and numerous Republican-appointed judges, including Supreme Court justices, said this election was not stolen, not even close. I don’t believe Republican members of Congress in any way wanted to encourage violence with their votes to object to the Biden electors. However, we now know that lives have been lost and our Capitol desecrated and our democracy attacked by those who believed the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

If members of Congress want to continue to raise questions about imperfect election processes, that is their right, but to do so without publicly stating that Joe Biden is the legitimate president-elect of the United States will add fuel to the fire of political arsonists who want to burn down our democracy. Before we have more political violence, President Trump and Republican members of Congress should immediately denounce the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen.