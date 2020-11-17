Chris Reed: Who is GOP's next Trump? One potential candidate stands out

There has never been an election containing more bad news for the party that won the White House than the one that just happened.

Democrats may have elected Joe Biden to replace a staggeringly dysfunctional president who actually believed that wearing masks during a public health disaster showed disloyalty to him. But the fact that Donald Trump set records for the most votes received by both a Republican and a runner-up should give Democrats pause. So should the GOP’s gains in the House, the likelihood the party will retain power in the Senate and its continuing strength in many state legislatures.

Yet the worst news for Democrats is the reason why Republicans did so much better than expected: the massive, stunning exit poll showing one-quarter of voters from communities of color backed the president who often bashed them. This destroys assumptions demography was destined to lift Democrats.

The implications go beyond that. As former New Republic Editor Andrew Sullivan wrote, “the emergence of this coalition of minority conservatives is ... a complete refutation of what critical race theory tells us how minorities must feel.” And that theory — which holds that race is the determining factor in most people’s lives — has become a central orthodoxy of modern progressivism.