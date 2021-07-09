Chris Talgo: Without FDA approval, vaccines should not be mandatory

Third, what about students who have already contracted COVID-19 and have ample natural antibodies? Why in the world should they be forced to receive a COVID-19 vaccine?

According to a study from the Cleveland Clinic titled “Necessity of COVID-19 vaccination in previously infected individuals,” “Not one of the 1,359 previously infected subjects who remained unvaccinated had a SARS-CoV-2 infection over the duration of the study.”

In other words, if you have had COVID-19, there is no need for a vaccine. However, most (if not all) of the schools issuing vaccine edicts have made no exceptions for students previously infected with COVID-19. That makes no sense.

Fourth, and perhaps most significant, is the fact that by and large, COVID-19 poses little threat to young people.

As of this writing, according to CDC data, 314 Americans under the age of 17 have died from COVID-19. Among Americans aged 18 to 29 years old, 2,323 have died from COVID-19.