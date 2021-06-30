Chris Tomlinson: Medical bills keep going up, but our health doesn't get any better

Researchers led by Rice University’s Dr. Anaeze Offodile II studied billing and other data from short-term acute-care hospitals before and after private equity funds acquired them. These are the places we go for tests, surgeries and treatments we cannot get in doctor’s offices.

Hospital billing accounts for 30 percent of U.S. spending on health care. Curtailing health inflation must include controlling those costs.

Studying data from 2003 to 2017, researchers found that private equity acquired 282 unique hospitals, some more than once, in 36 different states. After acquisition by 2017, private equity-acquired financially-healthy hospitals developed higher markups, higher profit margins and saw lower staff-to-patient ratios.

“Our results challenge the prevailing narrative of financially distressed institutions seeking infusion of outside private equity capital,” Offodile said. “Post-acquisition, these hospitals appeared to continue to boost profits by restraining growth in cost-per-patient, in part by limiting staffing growth.”

Private equity-owned hospitals in 2017 had operating margins that were 8.6 percent higher than non-private hospitals. There was no evidence the privately-owned hospitals provided better care.