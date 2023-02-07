Texas lawmakers are launching attacks on clean energy — wallowing in climate denial — as they pad the fossil fuel industry’s profits by trying to raise taxes and fees on consumers.

If these bills succeed, they not only kneecap efforts to mitigate climate change; they will stymie the evolution of Texas’ economy away from a shrinking industry. But putting short-term profiteering ahead of long-term investment is de rigueur among these GOP lawmakers.

Jacksonville’s state Sen. Robert Nichols wants to punish consumers who buy electric vehicles by raising the registration fees. SB 505 would add $400 to the cost of new electric-only cars and small trucks.

Proponents argue the state relies on fuel taxes to pay for roads, and if EVs don’t pay fuel taxes, they should pay another way. But rather than singling out one technology, lawmakers should fix the road-funding problem with higher registration fees on all vehicles.

The crisis in highway funds comes from the Legislature refusing to raise the 20-cent-a-gallon fuel tax since 1991. Rising fuel efficiency and inflation have made the tax wholly inadequate. Instead, lawmakers should raise registration fees and keep the tax unchanged to discourage Texans from burning valuable petroleum and releasing carbon.

State Sen. Drew Springer, R-Muenster, thinks Texas should impose a tax “on each electric generator in this state that generates electricity using an energy source other than natural gas.” The target of SB 488 is the clean energy industry, but this price hike strikes all Texas consumers in the heart.

This humdinger takes the amount of taxes collected on natural gas extraction and divides that number by the total cubic feet of gas produced in the previous year. The total is then multiplied by the number of cubic feet needed to generate a kilowatt of electricity to establish a tax rate.

The state comptroller then imposes the tax on every kilowatt of electricity not produced by burning natural gas. The result would be that non-gas plants end up paying a tax equivalent to what Texas charges natural gas producers at the wellhead.

A little more than 40 percent of Texas electricity is produced with natural gas, which means this tax raises the cost of the other 60 percent. Texas electricity consumers are already paying too much, thanks to the outages during the 2021 winter storm and the Public Utility Commission needlessly running up charges. Springer’s bill would add insult to injury.

Conservatives don’t seem to be against raising taxes on things they don’t like. But Springer’s campaign against clean energy doesn’t stop at taxation.

His SB 154 would limit where companies can build wind projects and grant county commissioners extraordinary powers to block them. The state allows natural gas drilling in residential neighborhoods, but wind facilities would need to be set back “3,000 feet measured from the property line of each property.”

Commissioners could designate special construction zones for wind facilities if they also host an airport. The fine print defines a wind facility not just as the turbines on top of tall towers but includes ground-level batteries, transformers and transmission lines.

Any county with an airport could ban wind facilities if they wished.

State Rep. Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville, is so worried about aircraft navigating around wind turbines that her HB 1443 would ban them within 65 nautical miles of any airport where military aircraft might land. Start drawing 65-mile circles around the state’s airports, and soon most of the state is off-limits.

Solar energy is also under threat. State Sen. Mayes Middleton, a Galveston Republican, introduced SB 433 to strike a state law provision requiring a county appraiser to value solar facilities based on a 10-year depreciation. Removing the requirement would make solar energy much more expensive by raising property taxes.

Lawmakers propose thousands of bills every two years, and only a few stand a chance of becoming law. Many are political posturing, but there are a few good ideas.

State Rep. Drew Darby, R-San Angelo, reliably introduces smart, conservative bills; this year is no exception. The most important would be expanding the definition of “advanced clean energy project” to include capturing and sequestering carbon.

HB 1158 would grant carbon capture equipment the same tax breaks as technologies that reduce sulfur, mercury and other pollutants. Companies like Houston-based Occidental are making considerable investments in carbon capture technology in the Permian Basin and need such support.

Darby also introduced HB 1336, which would grant landowners control of underground geothermal resources capable of producing clean energy. The clarification will accelerate geothermal electricity generation.

Energy, especially the kind used to generate electricity, will be a huge topic in this session. Texans best keep a close eye on what lawmakers are introducing.