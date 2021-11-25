Chris Woodward: Economists say inflation Is real, warn more spending could make it worse

Neither economist believes the inflation we are seeing today is going away anytime soon.

“I think this is going to be with us a lot longer than the Fed and the administration think,” says Lachman.

Democrats continue to argue the infrastructure and budget reconciliation bills will help lower inflation.

“I would note that everyone from the Federal Reserve to Wall Street agree with our assessment that inflation is already expected to substantially decelerate next year,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters earlier this month. “Economists across the board also agree that the president’s economic agenda will not add to inflationary pressure and will ease inflationary pressure over the long term.”

And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged before the bill was passed, “Build Back Better will grow the economy without increasing inflation, because it is fully paid for.”

Skeptics remain unconvinced.

“I don’t see what they’re doing to bring inflation down,” said Lachman. “Politically, I think this is hugely a big issue, I don’t see that they’ve got any policies to deal with it, (and) the Fed should be very concerned.”

“It’s just a sad state of affairs because we need educated lawmakers,” said Moore. “If they were to pass that horrific spending bill, it would make inflation worse, much worse.”

Chris Woodward writes about industry and technology for InsideSources.