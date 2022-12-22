Chris Woodward: Texas businesses targeted by gangs as retail crime surges

When a thief broke into David Peck’s upscale dress and bridal store in Houston earlier this month, he wasn’t stealing. He was shopping.

And he’s not the only one.

“It’s clear we’d been cased and targeted,” Peck — whose boutique has been robbed twice in four months — told Fox News. “I’ve been told that they don’t break in to steal something unless they’ve pre-sold the merchandise. You can see (from the video surveillance) the man comes in and shops for specific gowns. He knows exactly what he wants.”

And that, experts say, is the new face of an old problem: organized retail crime, or ORC.

In nearby Jersey Village, police searched for three women who strolled through a CVS and grabbed more than $5,000 in cosmetics.

“Always during the holiday season we do see an uptick in organized retail crime in general,” Jersey Village police Lt. Danny Keele told a local TV station. “They don’t look like (they’re committing) criminal activity. They do try to distract employees and usually work in concert with a couple of people together. They begin selecting items and placing them in bags and walk straight out of the store.”

The rise of internet shopping, which received a huge burst in traffic during the COVID-19 lockdown, has created a place where criminal gangs can easily sell stolen, counterfeit and other illicit goods. The National Retail Federation reports the industry has seen an average 26.5 percent increase in organized retail crime incidents over the previous year. Retailers also reported a rise in violence and aggression associated with the crime.

In a recent incident in North Carolina, an 83-year-old worker at a Home Depot died of injuries suffered when a serial shoplifter shoved him during his getaway.

Law enforcement and businesses are doing what they can to combat these and other problems, but it is no easy task, especially in a state as large as Texas. The United to Safeguard America from Illegal Trade (USA-IT) organization says retail thefts in Texas totaled nearly $4 billion last year and cost state and local governments more than $343 million.

During a recent summit on organized retail crime in Austin, Chad Wolf, the former acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said the theft and sale of illicit goods often fund international criminal networks.

“ORC is not a new crime,” Wolf said. “The depth and sophistication of illicit goods and illicit trade is a little bit more pervasive than most people realize and recognize.”

Just what are these international and domestic criminal networks into these days? Drugs, guns and human trafficking, to name a few. USA-IT ranks Texas second in reported human trafficking cases, with 6,877 cases since 2007.

“These criminals also smuggle tobacco — a product of choice for illegal organizations because it provides quick and large profits with little risk, which they can then use to finance corruption, money laundering and a variety of other criminal activities,” USA-IT reports.

The $343 million in lost tax revenue for state and local governments is money that “should be spent on supporting the health, prosperity and education of Lone Star residents.”

Meanwhile, authorities dismiss all notions that these are victimless crimes, adding that counterfeit shoes, handbags and textiles are costing good guys their jobs and creating work for bad guys. Moreover, the bad guys could not care less whom they hurt. Just ask Cara Convery, the leader of Georgia’s Gang Prosecution Unit.

“Criminal enterprises are in the market to make money, and they’ll do that by any means necessary,” Convery said.

In some cases, gangs have gone so far as to use ice cream trucks and bouncy houses to recruit children in poor neighborhoods. More kids mean more workers and bigger gangs that diversify and do more damage to communities.

“Young people are at the foundation of the organized retail piece because, if they can avoid it, older people in the gang are not going to go into the store themselves, and they’re not going to the gas station to break in the car,” Convery said. “They also, unfortunately, learn that the juvenile exposure in our criminal justice system is significantly less, so if they get somebody arrested — especially for something like shoplifting where somebody’s not looking in the bigger scheme — they’re going to be out the next morning, they may not even go to juvenile court, and that’s another worker back on the street for them to make more money the next day.”

With these stolen products popping up on the internet, many at well-known websites, how can you avoid adding to the gangs’ profit margins?

Alysa Erichs, retired deputy executive associate director at Homeland Security Investigations, recommends people do their homework on people selling things online.

“Check the reviews, look into who the seller is, and if there is an address that is listed for the business, look on Google Maps and see if there is a street view of this business,” Erichs said. “I would also tell buyers that anything more than 20 percent discount is typically indicative of fraud of some level.”

Erichs said her work at Homeland Security Investigations has affected how she shops. “I buy a lot more from brick-and-mortar stores.”