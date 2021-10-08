Christopher Pieper: Only real freedom is in whom we follow

2. We are not psychologically free: Must I unpack this one? It should be painfully obvious to anyone who has done more than five minutes of introspection that our minds have minds of their own. Each of us is a freight train of emotional baggage, most of which we cannot even see due to the power of the unconscious mind, not to mention the simple wiring of the brain. Go check your screen time, then tell me how mentally free you are.

3. We are not spiritually free: The premise of almost every spiritual path is that we would like to be good, tranquil, loving and pure but cannot be. I don’t mean that we haven’t gotten there yet, it’s that we are intrinsically incapable of being good, saved or holy on our own. This idea goes by names such as the original sin, the inner jihad (struggle), tanha (craving) and others, but the meaning is the same: We are bound, shackled to a shadow we cannot alone be free of.