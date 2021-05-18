Christopher Walsh: Supporting democracy shouldn’t stop at our borders

Consider MLB’s response to the Georgia election law while maintaining relations with China’s authoritarian government — a country ranked by Freedom House as one of the least free in the world.

If the controversies surrounding that legislation warrant relocating the All-Star Game, surely the Chinese Communist Party’s use of concentration camps, rape and forced sterilization against Uyghurs requires a similar response? It’s worth noting that both the Trump and Biden administrations have called China’s Uyghur policy a genocide. What about Beijing’s efforts to stifle free and fair elections in Hong Kong — not to mention the political rights it denies Chinese citizens generally?

These realities haven’t compelled MLB to uproot its developmental baseball centers in China. Nor have they swayed the National Basketball Association (NBA) from holding exhibition games throughout the country (though not without controversy in 2019). Nor did they dissuade Disney from filming its live-action remake of Mulan in the Uyghurs’ home province of Xinjiang. In fact, as highlighted by the NBA’s experiences over freedom of expression, Beijing appears to be dictating terms with American companies when it comes to democracy and human rights.