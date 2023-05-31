Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Border agents stationed in Texas encountered more than 1.4 million illegal immigrants in fiscal 2022. That’s more than the entire population of Dallas. Across the full length of the U.S.-Mexico border, agents apprehended 2.3 million migrants — shattering the previous record set in the first year of the Biden administration. And this year is on pace to break the record yet again.

Clearly, the Biden administration has abdicated its responsibility to secure the border. Texas state lawmakers must take matters into their own hands.

They recently considered legislation that would have heavily incentivized businesses throughout the Lone Star State to use E-Verify, a federal online portal that identifies illegal workers and prevents illegal hiring. Several other states already require employers to use the portal — and those states have achieved staggering reductions in their populations of illegal alien workers.

Lawmakers could relieve border towns and protect Texans’ jobs by adopting similar requirements.

Law enforcement — not to mention hospitals and schools — are overwhelmed in border towns. Many illegal migrants successfully slip into the country and try to settle down. In Texas alone, Border Patrol agents reported over 350,000 “got-aways” in fiscal year 2022.

By comparison, there were just 150,000 “got-aways” in 2019 across all nine southern border regions.

Most of these migrants make the long, arduous and often deadly trek to our southern border in search of better jobs. Even if they only find minimum wage positions, illegal workers can still earn many times more in the United States than in their home countries.

And many unscrupulous employers are all too happy to hire these illegal laborers, who are often afraid to report even the most appalling instances of abuse and wage theft. Consider how Jim’s Maintenance — a contractor that provided cleaning services to Target — abused illegal immigrants in Texas: hiring them as janitors before demanding they work more than 60 hours per week, sometimes locked inside the stores, without a cent of overtime pay. About 37% of illegal immigrant workers have been paid less than minimum wage, according to an National Employment Law Project analysis of over 4,300 workers across three cities.

Illegal workers comprise roughly 5% of the total U.S. workforce. In Texas, the share is even higher — 8.5%.

In fact, Texas trails just one state, California, in the size of its illegal workforce. Our state hosts an estimated 1.2 million illegal workers.

These migrants compete directly against legal immigrants and native-born workers, resulting in reduced wages and fewer job opportunities. According to one estimate, annual wages for less-educated American workers are up to $1,500 lower due to immigrant competition.

The scourge of illegal employment is also unfair to the many upstanding business owners that only hire legal workers and pay them well — which puts them at a competitive disadvantage against less scrupulous rivals.

Texas’ illegal worker population would almost certainly plummet if state lawmakers incentivized all employers to use E-Verify. Mississippi implemented a nearly universal E-Verify law in 2008, and by 2015, the number of illegal alien workers in the Magnolia State dropped 83% compared to the projected population without the law, according to a study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

Texas already requires state agencies to run any new employees through E-Verify for state agencies. But private businesses aren’t subject to that requirement. Many haven’t even heard of the system. Less than 10% of employers in the state are enrolled, according to a study in the International Migration Review.

An E-Verify law wouldn’t impose much of a burden on businesses. The portal is entirely free. It’s also simple to use. Employers simply upload their recent hire’s I-9 form — which the federal government already requires employers to collect — into the portal, where that information is checked against other identification documents, such as driver’s licenses. In 98% of cases, employees are cleared to work either instantly or within 24 hours. Almost all of the remaining 2% are ultimately found to be unauthorized to work in the United States.

Less illegal immigration would mean more job opportunities for our residents — and higher wages to boot. Most states that made E-Verify mandatory, or expanded its use, saw a significant decrease in their unemployment rates, even when the national rate was on the rise.

It’s also a humane way to keep would-be migrants from putting their lives in danger. If would-be illegal immigrants realize that they won’t be able to find jobs, many will stop trying.

If Texans want the border crisis to end, their state lawmakers will have to step into the breach.