I spent my childhood at Fairfield Lake State Park, skiing in quiet coves warmed in early spring by heat from a nearby power plant and learning to sight fish at sunrise.

Now, Dallas developer Todd Interests boasts of privacy for luxury homebuyers at its planned community that will take the state park’s place.

The developer plans to transform the 1,460-acre park into a “luxury lake and golf enclave” and “legacy retreat” for the owners of 400 homes valued between $5-7 million.

“No public access is available to any portion of the lake or the land surrounding it,” the brochure says, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, which obtained it last week via a public information request.

The emphasis on exclusivity stands in stark contrast to the property’s 50-year legacy as a publicly accessible state park.

The park was built as a cooling lake for the Big Brown Power Plant, which was built in 1971.

When the mine closed in 2018, owner Vistra Corp. continued to lease part of the property to Fairfield Lake State Park. On Feb. 28 the park closed to prepare for the new development. The park tentatively reopened March 14, but its lease will be officially up in June.

As a nearly-native Fairfieldian, my history is at Fairfield Lake. So are the histories of thousands of others whose stories could be further buried if development continues.

The freedmen’s town

Before I, Todd Interests or the park’s 80,000 annual visitors ever set foot on its grounds, Fairfield Lake was a prosperous freedmen’s town. Made up of a few hundred formerly enslaved people, mostly from the nearby Stewards Mill community, Titus Farm was founded in the late 1860s by patriarch Ned Titus and once held a general store, three churches and a school that ran from October to March.

As its name suggests, Titus Farm became a successful agrarian community. When the agriculture industry took a hit, residents sold anything else they had, but they always held onto their land, former Titus Farm resident and historian Wilbur Thirkfield Titus said in a 2009 transcript.

Then came Luminant. Slowly but surely, the new lignite coal mine convinced residents to sell their multigenerational properties for a low price, Titus said.

“There is one thing that the people had a gripe about, that was being pressured to sell their land to the mining interests of the county,” Titus said. “What they did was get right in the middle of the Black community which was the way to get to them (Blacks) out of the flat woods.”

Hope Well Cemetery

Most of the former Titus Farm land now sits at the bottom of the lake. Only Hope Well Cemetery, which belonged to the Hope Well Methodist Episcopal Church that closed in 1968, remains as an island on the lake’s northern shore.

“Hope Well was like home,” said resident Sherry Brackens, who grew up in Fairfield. “We would have a service and bring food and eat, have fellowship and reminisce. We did that at least every year for years.”

For the people Brackens knows, the pain of losing their land sank with the lake. Brackens joins some other Fairfield residents in support of the new development and said it will help raise the tax base for Fairfield Independent School District and other local entities.

“It would help the schools, the hospital district and the county ... all of the taxes that we have to incur throughout the year,” Brackens said.

Brackens believes Todd Interests will make sure Titus Farms descendants retain access to the cemetery. But Hope Well caretakers say that the developer has never reached out to them.

“I haven’t received anything from them as of yet,” Hope Well President Beverly Bass told Spectrum. “I’m concerned now, because our roots are back there, our grandmothers and my brother. We just buried him a year ago.”

Other freedmen’s graves on the parkland may be at even greater risk. Local historian Sandy Emmons became involved in the fight to save Fairfield Lake when she remembered some archaeologists had asked about Titus Farm years ago when she was the curator at the Freestone County Historical Museum.

The archaeologists discovered up to nine unmarked graves in 2002, but the cemetery was never officially designated. Emmons set out to find them once more in 2023 and discovered a gravestone poking out from fallen leaves just feet from the main road March 14. Todd Interests’ preliminary map, drawn up before Emmons’ rediscovery, places a field house very near the gravesite.

Economic impact

In the developer’s first public comment about the purchase, Todd Interests’ Shawn Todd told The Dallas Morning News it hopes construction and facilities at the golf course will provide an “economic boon” to Freestone County.

But Todd also said the site will almost exclusively serve as secondary homes, not permanent residences.

Fairfield Lake State Park drew in 82,000 visitors last year, and Armadillo Emporium owner Julee Emmons worries that when it closes, Fairfield will lose its main tourist attraction. She said her antique store already felt a negative impact when the park closed for two weeks.

“What else is Fairfield going to offer people?” Emmons said. “We’ve had this park for 50 years.”

City council member Angela Oglesbee said an economic impact study was never conducted on the project.

Emmons, Oglesbee and other locals have teamed up with fishermen, nature lovers and other groups from across the state to speak out against the park’s closure. Facebook group “Save Fairfield Lake State Park” now has over 2,300 members, and two petitions have been made to save the park.

Since the state park property occupies only half of the lake, state legislators who want to keep access for the public remain optimistic about a compromise.

At least four hearings have been held in house committees, and state Sen. Charles Schwertner, R-Georgetown, has filed a bill to keep the park open through eminent domain.

State Rep. Angelia Orr, R-Itasca, amended her original bill for eminent domain to allow Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission to retain water rights as TPWD Chair Arch “Beaver” Aplin III attempts to prevent Todd Interests from selling water to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Last week, her bill was unanimously cleared from the Culture, Recreation and Tourism committee to the House.

The cemetery is now documented in the Freestone County deed records. Sandy Emmons said she hopes her discovery can halt development, at least on that site.

“This is going to possibly help delaying the destruction of the park,” Emmons said. “If you’re going to continue to build, you have to get a lot of permission. I want to see the site be preserved for generations.”