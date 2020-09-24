Colin Seeberger: Court pick could imperil those with pre-existing conditions

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In June, President Trump asked the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act, putting health care for more than 23 million Americans and protections for people with pre-existing conditions such as diabetes and cancer at risk of termination. He’s maintained this position despite being in the midst of a pandemic that he downplayed for political purposes and has taken the lives of more than 200,000 Americans.

Now, within hours of the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Trump made clear that he will push to confirm a nominee “without delay” to a lifetime appointment to the court — hoping to secure the loyalty of another justice who will rubber-stamp his lawsuit to destroy the ACA. That’s outrageous.

If Trump wants to put insurance companies back in charge of calling the shots on Americans’ health care and thrust the system into chaos, he should give them a chance to have a say in such a consequential choice — not defy his own 2016 position on confirming justices to the Supreme Court during an election. When Trump tried to strip these protections in 2017, the American people forced Congress to reject it, then gave Trump a historic rebuke in the 2018 midterms.