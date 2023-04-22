Wacoans in the early 2000s likely remember the unpleasant smell and taste of our water back then. Happily for area commerce and individual residents, that’s no longer the case. But the change didn’t come by accident. It came after years of city leaders fighting with grit and tenacity to improve Waco water quality from significant pollution caused by upstream dairy farms.

Yet the painstaking progress made to improve Waco’s water quality is now threatened by proposed legislation in the Texas Legislature. House Bill 2827 aims to weaken regulations that since 2001 have protected the North Bosque River watershed, Lake Waco and the Waco water supply from pollution caused by dairy farms.

Prior to 2001, the Waco water supply was fouled by dairy farmers who spread cow manure on pastures that would run off into the North Bosque River, particularly during rainfall, then flow downstream into Lake Waco, the city’s primary water supply. This spurred the growth of algae that can kill fish and left our water smelling and tasting awful — something especially noticed by visitors to our city two decades ago.

In 2001, the city of Waco successfully advocated for passage of state legislation mandating stricter permits for dairies along the North Bosque watershed, along with waste management regulations. City taxpayers also invested more than $60 million in specialized water-treatment systems to handle pollution and resulting algae growth in the lake. Both regulations and this dissolved air flotation plant were necessary for improvements in our water quality.

Today, neither latter-day residents nor the many visitors to our city — including those contemplating moving industry to our town — are cognizant of this serious problem of relatively recent times.

Despite drastically noticeable enhancements in the taste, odor and quality of Waco water, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality still considers the North Bosque as impaired due to pollution. As recently as 2022, the TCEQ reported that further action is required to address issues in the watershed.

HB 2827 would revert to a permitting system that was allowed when pollution into the watershed was at its peak. Further, it would strip away the rights of the public to comment on such issues. And it would reduce pollution prevention, testing and reporting, thus likely increasing pollution caused by dairy manure in the North Bosque River and thus the Waco water supply.

Regardless of the author’s intent in HB 2827, the proposed legislation would make regulatory changes that could imperil our water supply, including removing that ability for public comment in the permit process where neighbors and communities can expose the risks to all. And this isn’t just our read of the bill.

The city of Waco has engaged TCEQ’s former executive director, Mark Vickery, to conduct a thorough analysis of the bill. He too believes this legislation will reduce regulatory oversight of the North Bosque River. It took the public, the dairies and the state working together to solve the water quality problem. Now is not the time to remove one leg of that three-legged stool ensuring downstream water quality.

The existing regulations are neither excessive red tape nor government overreach; rather, they have played a critical role in preventing the dairy industry from causing the very same pollution that existed prior to implementation of these regulations.

Thanks to the strategic and dogged efforts of past Waco leaders, the quality of Waco’s water has seen significant improvement through the years. To ensure continued quality of the water we drink — particularly as water shortages across Texas loom as a major concern — Wacoans must stand together in opposition to passage of HB 2827 and ensure our water quality remains protected and preserved.