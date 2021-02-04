Column: Stopping the next pandemic starts now

As the First World War wore on, a new scourge erupted: an influenza pandemic that left even more bodies in its wake than the conflict itself. But the 1918 pandemic was overshadowed by the war, and its lessons went unheeded.

One hundred years later, the world faces a similar test. When the COVID-19 pandemic eventually recedes, will we learn the lessons it is teaching us? Or once the emergency subsides and life returns to “normal,” will we carry on the same as before?

Sooner or later, a new virus may emerge or reemerge that could be more transmissible than the COVID-19 virus, more virulent or both. But efforts to identify dangerous new viruses remain limited. The pandemic is at the forefront of everybody’s attention and it’s essential to harness that sense of trauma and urgency and start building the systems that will make us ready when the next one arrives — because it is not a matter of if, but when.

There are pressing needs, including: