Cory Franklin and Robert Weinstein: The tricky question of demanding kids get vaccinated to attend school

In the U.S., vaccination has been amazingly effective at protecting older, high-risk individuals, but our problem lies with the unvaccinated, especially young adults who may believe the pandemic is petering out. Adults ages 18 to 29 have the lowest vaccination rate of any age group in the U.S. Fortunately, younger adults who are infected have fewer hospitalizations and lower mortality rates, although the problem of “long-haul” COVID-19 residual symptoms remains a risk. There is also the danger of spreading the virus to other unvaccinated people or to immunocompromised patients who can remain susceptible despite vaccination.

If current trends continue, delta could soon become the dominant U.S. strain. Cases are already rising in parts of the U.S. where vaccination rates are low and the delta prevalence is high.

What can we do? There is no good option but to vaccinate as many as quickly as possible — ensuring vaccination of all those eligible in the U.S. and ultimately of the entire planet’s population.

Now we are faced with another nettlesome public health dilemma: whether to mandate vaccination of children for school attendance, as we do for other childhood vaccines.