Cory Franklin: What just ain't so about COVID-19

In 1984, a young Australian doctor drank a flask of liquid teeming with bacteria obtained from a patient suffering from indigestion. The doctor thus proved stomach ulcers were caused by bacteria rather than stress or diet, as formerly believed. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for this discovery — n confirmation that virtually the entire medical community had been wrong for decades about what caused ulcers. Such historic moments, where doctors’ beliefs are summarily disproven, are infrequent. But it has happened several times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In media reports and the scientific literature, a recurring theme is “public misconceptions about COVID-19.” Journalists and physicians are far less self-critical or forthcoming about their own COVID-19 misconceptions. As the U.S. pandemic wanes we can see, with the benefit of hindsight, some things “the science” initially got wrong.

How is COVID-19 spread? Originally, the conventional wisdom was the virus was spread primarily in two ways: first, through airborne droplets — relatively large particles — passed between people at short distances by coughing, sneezing, singing, and talking. The second route was by surface contact, i.e. touching surfaces contaminated by the virus. We now know airborne droplets are important, but surface contact is much less so. Time spent scrubbing down groceries and handling the mail with gloves was probably wasted. Just as important as airborne droplets are aerosols — much smaller particles than droplets — primarily transmitted indoors. The critical role of aerosols was very much downplayed early in the pandemic. When there is inadequate indoor ventilation the virus can linger in the air longer (it was probably a bad idea to discourage masked people from being outdoors in small numbers). It illustrates the essential need for adequate ventilation in offices, schools, restaurants, gyms, etc.