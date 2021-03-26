Craig Holman & Lisa Gilbert: Filibuster is the accidental norm that should not be

Back then, the filibuster was a “talking filibuster” in which senators had to stand on the floor and talk till they dropped. It really was not used often prior to the Civil War. The filibuster eventually did become a nuisance to the legislative process, so the Senate adopted a compromise reform to cut off debate by a supermajority vote in 1917, known as the “cloture” rule (Senate Rule 22).

Today, the filibuster has become a routine tool to derail a majority party’s legislative agenda. Filibusters now are managed more like a poll of the Senate. If Senate leaders know that at least 41 senators would oppose a cloture motion on any legislative measure, that measure usually will not be scheduled for floor consideration. The startling frequency of such informal filibusters today can be measured by the number of cloture motions, which have gone from one or two cloture motions per session prior to the 1960s to 150 to 250 cloture motions today.