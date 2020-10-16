D. Dowd Muska: Trump is liberty-lovers' choice in both war, peace

Fair warning: A man is about to be damned with faint praise.

But these are extraordinary times, and perhaps “all things considered, the other guy’s worse” is a profound compliment. That’s why this libertarian is voting for Donald J. Trump and recommending that my fellow opponents of the welfare-warfare state do the same.

Stay with me on this. We’re going to focus on three areas of vital importance to the limited-government cause where the president is unquestionably preferable to Joe Biden: foreign policy, regulation and judges. Taken together, they make a convincing case for reelection.

In August, at the Republican National Convention, U.S. Sen. Rand Paul — who as a competitor for his party’s presidential nod in 2016 derided Trump as “a delusional narcissist and an orange-faced windbag” — touted their shared belief that America “must not continue to leave our blood and treasure in Middle East quagmires.”

The commander in chief “is the first president in a generation to seek to end war rather than start one,” while Biden “voted for the Iraq War, which President Trump has long called the worst geopolitical mistake of our generation.”