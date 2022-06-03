D.M. Pike: Dilemma of life, death not limited to the unborn

For several months now I’ve pondered writing this column. I’ve hesitated because I know it will be unsettling for members of our family and even some of our friends. But two things compel me to resist no longer.

One is my perception that our nation is in a declining state because people just hunker down in their personal lives rather than challenging what’s being said and done around them. The second is an incident that happened several weeks ago. There was a group protesting outside a bank on Valley Mills Drive that we noticed while waiting at a stoplight. A woman from the group walked over to our car and pressed us on the issue of abortion. My wife told her that she believes women should have a choice because if they do not have that choice, some women will die. Statistically, this is particularly true in Texas, one of the worst states for maternal mortality and morbidity.

“Die?” the protester smirked. Then she turned to a fellow protester and said cynically, “Did you hear that? She said women would die! Can you believe that?”

My wife and I believe this, and thus I share my story.

As a pastor, I visited every church member who was a patient in any hospital every Wednesday. If you frequent hospitals, some of the people you get to know and appreciate are the volunteers. One Wednesday as I arrived at the volunteers’ reception area, I realized something was different: One among us was not distinguished by graying hair. A woman in her early 30s had joined the Wednesday volunteers.

One day several months later when I showed up for my usual visitation, I noticed she wasn’t there. I inquired if she was ill. The woman I asked did not answer immediately.

“She’s in the cafeteria,” she finally said. “You might want to go visit with her.”

When I entered the hospital cafeteria, I found her seated at one of the tables, surrounded by several other “pink ladies,” sobbing her heart out. When I asked what was wrong, this is what she shared with me.

She had been raised Protestant but when she married a young man of another faith community, she went to the required classes and joined his church. When she became pregnant, she began to have seizures. Her physician cautiously began a regimen of drugs to control these, but he also warned the couple that the treatment could cause serious deformities in their baby.

To their great relief, the little girl was born with minimal deformities, but the doctor warned that she must never, ever become pregnant again. But she did and now struggled with her options. Her physician was extremely upset the couple had allowed the pregnancy to happen. He said it was imperative she terminate the pregnancy because he would have to stop the treatment for seizures and there was a 95 percent chance that she would not survive the baby’s delivery. Also, he told her the child she would birth would have such severe deformities there was zero chance it would live.

“Look,” he said forcefully. “This is not a moral decision, not an ethical decision, not a religious decision. This is a medical decision.”

Her husband and in-laws, lifelong members of an anti-abortion congregation, nonetheless urged her to have the abortion. However, she had so fervently bought into the church’s position on abortion she balked at pursuing the remedies her doctor strongly advised.

“Look,” I said after listening to her story. “I cannot tell you what to do but I can ask you one question: Who do you want to raise your little girl? You? Or some other woman?”

I never saw her again. She did not return to the ranks of hospital volunteers. I now understandably fear the worst.

Were it within my power to ordain, I would put in place a process whereby every person who seeks to deny this life-giving choice, upon heading for bed each night, would be required to walk by the open casket of this young woman and, as they looked at her lifeless body, listen to her daughter crying, “Mommy! Mommy!” not realizing her mommy will never be able to reply.

D.M. Pike is a retired United Methodist pastor of 63 years of service. He has served United Methodist congregations ranging from small rural churches to one of the largest in that denomination. He has served on more than a half-dozen hospital boards including as vice chair of Texas Health Resources, one of the state’s largest health-care organizations. He lives in Woodway.