D.M. Pike: To love God is to love our neighbor, too

Several weeks ago, I read an article in the Trib that evoked great sadness. The article addressed the fact that there is a process underway which could end up terminating the membership of congregations in the United Methodist Church for the purpose of enrolling them in another type of Methodist church. My sadness arises from the fact that since 1939, our denomination has slowly but surely expanded its "borders" so that there can exist a great diversity. That diversity has been home to some radically different positions (think George McGovern and George Wallace, both Methodists). This diversity of understandings provided us an opportunity to hear the opinions of others and while we might never see eye-to-eye on the subject, the core elements are "loving your neighbor" and the Biblical passage that declares that if a person says they love God but does not love their neighbor, then that person is a liar.

This inclusiveness has not always been easy, but it always proved to be necessary. Clergy had to move from having all the voting authority in order to give the laity an equal voice. We had to involve ourselves in helping women to get out of the kitchen and take their places on the chancel as pastors. We had to admit that we were doing a bad job of being Christian toward people of color and make them co-equals with white folks in church proceedings. Treating others in the manner that you want to be treated is key to being a true follower of Jesus Christ.

Unfortunately this principle is being violated by those pastors who are leading the potential exodus from United Methodism. Having decided that they are the persons of authority who determine whether or not a person is really Christian has led to serious statements which are totally untrue. One only has to turn to Section 3 of “The Book of Discipline of the United Methodist Church” and read what our denomination has believed, does believe and will believe about Jesus the Christ, the primacy of scripture and a life of faith. The fact that they say "If you don’t understand scripture or apply it the same way I do, you aren’t a Christian" does not make it so.

But to get to the core of the rebellion by these self-proclaimed authorities, you have to understand that they use a reverse logic to try to make their point. Scripture is to be read for the purpose of enlightening the reader and not as a means of finding some passage that appears to support what you already want to believe. What usually results from this approach to scripture is that the reader "cherry-picks," accepting what they agree with and ignoring everything else. For example, the pastors and their cohorts argue that homosexuality is a sin, so says the Bible. But while sanctimoniously taking this position they discard passages that say it is perfectly all right for a father to sell his daughters (Exodus 21:7) or that it is perfectly all right to have slaves (Leviticus 25:44). One of the most egregious positions that anyone can take is to say carte blanche, “Well, I believe it because it is in the Bible.”

At the same time that these pastors are taking this stand toward ordaining gay people, they are either ignorant of the fact or hide the fact that we have had ordained gay pastors for several decades — those who were self-avowed and non-practicing and those who were and no one ever knew it. I asked a family member in another county if he knew that they had had gay pastors in the past and he didn’t have a clue. One of our most effective female pastors was lesbian; a widely known and highly respected man rose to the rank of bishop and only after his retirement was it known that he was gay. To my narrow-minded and egotistical colleagues, I offer you two old sayings: “The cat is out of the bag” and “The horse is already out of the barn.” Also, I add, you cannot truly love a person if you do not consider them a co-equal. I believe that the Bible clearly states that if a person says they love God but do not love their neighbor, then that person is a liar.