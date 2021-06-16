Dahleen Glanton: What we’re getting wrong about Juneteenth

Dec. 6 would be the most accurate date to celebrate the end of slavery. That’s when the 13th Amendment was ratified in 1865, officially abolishing slavery throughout the United States. Every state was then required by federal law to free its slaves.

There is no historical reason to make June 19 a federal holiday or even a state holiday anywhere other than in Texas. It does, however, allow for a good summer celebration. And it’s better than no commemoration at all.

Even before Juneteenth became a Texas holiday in 1979, Black Texans were celebrating it as if it were the Fourth of July. There are festivals, parades, barbecues with strawberry drinks and red velvet cake, symbolizing the resilience of the descendants of slaves.

Several other states also celebrate their own emancipation dates. In Kentucky and parts of Tennessee, for example, Aug. 8 is observed as the day slaves there were told of their freedom.

There’s nothing wrong with commemorating Juneteenth, but America needs to understand exactly what it’s celebrating. African American history has long been distorted. To fully understand race, we must first acknowledge the truth about the legacy of slavery.