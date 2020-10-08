Dale Schlundt: Political parties aren't the villain in America

The last question in this week’s vice-presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence was taken from a letter. It asked the candidates to address the apparent futility of such contention as we see defining the 2020 presidential election. The candidates thankfully celebrated the rights our republic affords each of us, such as the freedom of expression. Yet the message is nothing new: Dissent done in a civil manner should be celebrated. Our country just needs to be reminded of such.
For instance, one could suggest that our First Amendment rights are the most fundamentally important entitlements, which ultimately perpetuate our republic and its democratic institutions. An examination of American history will substantiate the argument that each time we employ our rights to freedom of speech and the press, we accomplish something of greater importance beyond just advocating for one specific issue. The truth is that when we utilize our rights, we reassert that they are our rights. In other words, we strengthen the First Amendment each time we wield it.
There is still an ever-growing challenge, however. As a population grows, individual voices become more difficult to hear, despite the relevant advantages that technology has given our country within this context. The answer to this issue, as it was from the beginning, is political parties. This is what America’s founding fathers often referred to as factions, and they are not a bad thing.
James Madison explained this concept in the Federalist Papers, remaining cognizant of both the positive and negative attributes of factions. The future president acknowledged the multiple problems. Madison noted in Federalist No. 10, “There are again two methods of removing the causes of faction: the one, by destroying the liberty which is essential to its existence; the other, by giving to every citizen the same opinions, the same passions and the same interests.” The statesman understood that organized groups advocating for a specific ideology are inevitable when a populace has a freedom to do so. Who would sacrifice our liberty today so that we might avoid ideological disagreements? I would have to vote no on that option; you would undoubtedly agree.
Madison not only concludes that factions are a necessity but also offers an uplifting and insightful perspective. As Madison’s work was advocating for the newly written Constitution, managing the “effects” of factions was highlighted as an achievable goal. Simply put, what are frequently numerous and often powerful interests that do not always serve the minority are limited by our constitutional framework.
Finally, in Federalist No. 10 Madison asserts that a larger union actually thrives with factions. The beautiful wording our Framers employed when composing their 18th century works takes time to digest. To put it plainly, the conclusion Madison arrived at was that the presence of multiple factions is a hedge against the oppression of the minority. We have seen this to be consistently true. Conservatives may at times fail to do enough and liberals may at times attempt to do too much. Just as we have a system of checks and balances in the Constitution’s separation of powers, multiple parties offer their own checks and balances in opposing ideologies.
Perhaps most importantly, political parties offer individuals whose sole voices may be drowned out an opportunity to be heard along with others who subscribe to similar values. Despite our troubling times, our American republic still proves valuable.
Dale Schlundt holds two masters degrees, in adult education and history. He has taught at Northwest Vista College and Our Lady of the Lake University. He is currently a faculty member at Palo Alto College and served as co-chair for the Texas Regional Alignment Network from 2017-2019. You can watch videos on history, education, and politics on his YouTube channel.
