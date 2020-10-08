Dale Schlundt: Political parties aren't the villain in America

James Madison explained this concept in the Federalist Papers, remaining cognizant of both the positive and negative attributes of factions. The future president acknowledged the multiple problems. Madison noted in Federalist No. 10, “There are again two methods of removing the causes of faction: the one, by destroying the liberty which is essential to its existence; the other, by giving to every citizen the same opinions, the same passions and the same interests.” The statesman understood that organized groups advocating for a specific ideology are inevitable when a populace has a freedom to do so. Who would sacrifice our liberty today so that we might avoid ideological disagreements? I would have to vote no on that option; you would undoubtedly agree.

Madison not only concludes that factions are a necessity but also offers an uplifting and insightful perspective. As Madison’s work was advocating for the newly written Constitution, managing the “effects” of factions was highlighted as an achievable goal. Simply put, what are frequently numerous and often powerful interests that do not always serve the minority are limited by our constitutional framework.