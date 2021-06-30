Dan Ervin: Ignoring reliance on imported minerals is irresponsible

As recently as the early 1990s, the United States was the world’s largest producer of rare earth minerals, which are indispensable in weapons production and a wide array of clean energy technologies. Today we have just one rare earth mine remaining and it must ship its ore to China for processing.

President Joe Biden’s goal — to slash carbon emissions 50 percent by 2030 — hinges on clean energy technologies that rely heavily on minerals like lithium. According to a report from the International Energy Agency, global demand for minerals far exceeds supply — and the problem could worsen in the years ahead. By 2040, demand for lithium is expected to increase 4,200 percent; graphite, 2,500 percent; nickel, 1,900 percent; and rare earths, 700 percent. These are the so-called EV battery metals.

The assumption that Canada, Australia, and other friendly countries can meet our needs for battery metals and other critically important minerals and metals is wrong. The unfortunate reality is resource nationalism is global. Take copper, which is essential for decarbonization and the shift from fossil fuels to clean energy. In addition to electrification, copper is still needed for standard uses, copper wiring, copper piping, construction and telecommunications, and components of airplanes, trains, cars, and boats. Chile and Peru, the world’s number one and two producers of copper, are both seeking to raise the royalty tax on copper producers while the Democratic Republic of Congo has slapped a ban on copper exports — an action almost identical to what has happened in Indonesia with nickel. At the same time, China is locking up the nickel supply in Indonesia and copper in the Democratic Republic of Congo.