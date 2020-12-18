Dan Ingham: United Way helping meet the increased needs of Waco community

Our trusted nonprofits are being asked to do more with less. Each agency has had to make financial adjustments to simply make it through the year. I understand quite well that this is no different than what many other businesses in our community are facing right now. Yet, when our neighbors, whose income is negatively affected because of business disruptions, find themselves in need of assistance, where do they turn for help? Many look to nonprofit organizations like United Way’s funded partners.

This year’s United Way Annual Campaign has faced many new challenges, much like our community at large. Some of our longtime supporters are just not in the position to help, as they have before. Others have stepped up their support because they are able. Through it all, United Way recognizes and appreciates every contribution, no matter its size.

Our community has risen to meet whatever challenges are facing us many times before. As one community we will persevere and find a way to take care of our neighbors in need. United Way and our funded partners must help those who have little hope for the future. United Way is needed now more than ever.

Your support is appreciated more than ever, and yes, needed more than ever.

Dan Ingham is the Resource Development Chair of United Way of Waco-McLennan County and Vice President of Communications & Marketing at The First National Bank of Central Texas.