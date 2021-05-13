Daren Bakst, Jonathan Butcher: Why isn’t the school meal program serving only those in need?

Should the federal government take the hard-earned dollars of American families and use it to give welfare to the middle class and wealthy?

The answer should be obvious: Of course not. This turns welfare on its head.

Welfare is supposed to serve as a safety net for those in need. But the Biden administration and some legislators would like to turn the needs-based federal school meal programs into a blanket entitlement: free school meals for all.

The push for universal free school meals isn’t new. The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010 created a controversial provision known as the community eligibility provision — a key component of the free-for-all school meal movement.

It allows schools or school districts with just 40% of its student population eligible for certain federal welfare programs to provide free meals for all of its students, regardless of whether the students come from low-income families.

But even this wasn’t good enough for some. The U.S. Department of Agriculture then took a very expansive, and likely unlawful, interpretation of the community eligibility provision to make it possible for school districts to group schools together to reach the 40% threshold.