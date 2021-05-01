Dave Anderson: Nine in 20 of us identify as independents. So how can we be polarized?

Polarization theorists will tell you the vast majority of self-identified independents aren’t really political free spirits — because their voting patterns clearly unmask them as red or blue, in the main. And the fresh numbers from Gallup, which has been taking similar measurements every three months since the 1980s, bears this out somewhat: Only 11 percent insist they have no partisan lean at all. But when pressed, 19 percent of the electorate identifies as independent but with a Democratic tilt and 15 percent reveal themselves as Republican-leaning independents. (The numbers don’t perfectly align because of rounding.)

But conceding a leaning toward one party rather than the other — as opposed to claiming allegiance to one side — still says a lot. It may mean that millions of voters have decided that, in deciding to get behind a candidate who has a chance to win, they have ended up pointed most often toward the Republicans or Democrats.

OK, but where is the polarization in the electorate? Where is the fabled 50-50 split? Where is the straightforward statistic that explains the culture wars? Do we need another dozen surveys, asking the political identity question every possible way, to settle the point that we are not divided right down the middle — and maybe not even 55 to 45?