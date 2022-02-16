 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David DeMatthews and Christopher P. Brown: New teacher certification exam will hurt Texas education
0 Comments

David DeMatthews and Christopher P. Brown: New teacher certification exam will hurt Texas education

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Virus Outbreak Schools

Brian McKinney, right, who has children in Hays Consolidated Independent School District south of Austin, teaches a class Jan. 27 at Johnson High School in Buda. McKinney, a small business owner and former teacher, is among parents the district has hired to work as substitute teachers during a staffing crunch. He returned to the classroom after about 15 years away.

 Moses Leos III, Hays Consolidated ISD via AP

The Texas State Board for Educator Certification recently adopted a new teacher certification exam, called edTPA. On the surface, this is something the state should be applauded for — increasing the quality of the teacher workforce is a noble idea. But there is a major problem. The timing and negative potential impact of this new exam on the teacher workforce is out of step with the realities of Texas public schools, particularly in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The goal of any teacher certification exam is to ensure the state has quality teachers in every classroom, but our state has struggled to ensure an adequate supply of quality teachers even before the pandemic. This has disproportionately impacted urban and rural schools with higher percentages of low-income students and students of color. Adding a new exam will not improve this longstanding problem. In fact, one could argue it works against the state’s goals.

Any certification policy adjustment must consider the state’s demand for a supply of quality teachers. A commonsense policy during a pandemic and surge of teacher resignations would be to lower the cost of teacher certification, which could be a barrier for qualified applicants. Yet the adoption of edTPA would increase financial burdens on aspiring teachers because the exam costs $311, which is on top of other fees or alternative teacher preparation programs. In fact, an aspiring teacher completing a bachelor’s degree can now expect to pay more than $700 in fees to cover the certification exam and other needed things such as fingerprinting.

The new exam could also reduce the supply and diversity of the teacher workforce in another problematic way.

A recent study of edTPA in Washington state concluded that Hispanic teachers were three times as likely as their peers to fail the exam, which would mean these candidates would either take the test multiple times at an added expense or would be unable to receive a certification. At the very least, this should raise concern about potential testing biases, especially in a state where nearly 30% of teachers identify as Hispanic.

Additionally, the new exam is not sensitive to the pandemic realities of Texas classrooms. Candidates taking the edTPA are required to submit video recordings of their instruction in classrooms with students. To record students, candidates must collect parental consent, which adds to the burden of parents and mentor teachers in an already stressful time. No teacher or administrator needs more work right now. And absenteeism due to COVID-19 infections, which has resulted in significant disruption to teaching and learning, adds more issues.

The edTPA was designed by a group of highly trained Stanford University professors and experts. We imagine they too would question the efficacy of a high-stakes exam relying on such an unpredictable and disrupted classroom environment.

Only 18 states have adopted this exam, and some have already done away with it due to implementation problems. Texas should consider this. Moreover, researchers have been cautious to draw any broad conclusions about the predictive validity of the exam — the extent to which the certification will result in improved student achievement outcomes for students. So, why would Texas decide to implement this amid a pandemic and without clear research to suggest it will positively affect the teacher workforce?

As education researchers, we are not sure. At a minimum, the state should delay any decisions on edTPA for a few years until after the pandemic subsides. Instead, policymakers should consider other interventions for improving the teacher workforce such as waiving the cost of teacher certification exams, raising teacher salaries and supporting districts with substitute teacher coverage so teachers do not need to be overwhelmed with covering multiple classes when a colleague is sick with COVID-19. This is the type of support teachers need.

There was no need to move forward with edTPA under these conditions, and the state should rethink the decision. Instead, Texas needs commonsense policies to fill teacher vacancies, support the current workforce and retain teachers who are increasingly looking to exit the profession.

David DeMatthews is an associate professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy at The University of Texas at Austin. Christopher P. Brown is a professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy at The University of Texas at Austin.

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ramesh Ponnuru: Trump's failure to build the border wall is entirely his own
Columnists

Ramesh Ponnuru: Trump's failure to build the border wall is entirely his own

While the world waits and waits to see whether Donald Trump will seek the presidency again, it is worth looking back at one of the enduring puzzles of his time in office: why he failed to achieve some of his key goals on immigration even when the opportunity to win seemed to be handed to him. Immigration was central to his rise. During the 2016 primaries, Republican voters who said it was ...

Tyler Cowen: Misinformation about misinformation
Columnists

Tyler Cowen: Misinformation about misinformation

It is conventional wisdom that misinformation — particularly about COVID and vaccines, and often enabled by social and other media — is worse than it’s ever been. It’s hard to measure misinformation over time. But the premise that there was ever a golden age of accurate information, especially about public health, is suspect. I just turned 60, so my youth is now fairly distant. Still, I can ...

Lynn Schmidt: Party of Trump has no business telling others they're not Republican enough
Columnists

Lynn Schmidt: Party of Trump has no business telling others they're not Republican enough

The rhinoceros is second only to elephants as the largest land mammal in the world. Rhinos are solitary animals but there are exceptions. They do form pairs, which can lead to forming larger groups. They can be calm, stubborn and curious. Rhinos interact with elephants regularly at watering holes but tend to compete for food sources and will thus usually walk away. Rhinos are not a supporter ...

Q&A with Josh Tetens: DA candidate stresses two-way street with police, deputies
Interviews

Q&A with Josh Tetens: DA candidate stresses two-way street with police, deputies

In a lengthy interview with the Tribune-Herald, defense attorney and challenger for district attorney Josh Tetens, 42, son of a law enforcement officer, touts his 15 years in criminal law — a strength he says his opponent lacks lacks — as well as his endorsement by several major law enforcement groups. Tetens says his father told him when he began practicing law that “I’d never go wrong if I followed the Constitution, never stopped fighting to protect law and order, and backed the blue.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert