David DeMatthews and Christopher P. Brown: New teacher certification exam will hurt Texas education

Only 18 states have adopted this exam, and some have already done away with it due to implementation problems. Texas should consider this. Moreover, researchers have been cautious to draw any broad conclusions about the predictive validity of the exam — the extent to which the certification will result in improved student achievement outcomes for students. So, why would Texas decide to implement this amid a pandemic and without clear research to suggest it will positively affect the teacher workforce?

As education researchers, we are not sure. At a minimum, the state should delay any decisions on edTPA for a few years until after the pandemic subsides. Instead, policymakers should consider other interventions for improving the teacher workforce such as waiving the cost of teacher certification exams, raising teacher salaries and supporting districts with substitute teacher coverage so teachers do not need to be overwhelmed with covering multiple classes when a colleague is sick with COVID-19. This is the type of support teachers need.

There was no need to move forward with edTPA under these conditions, and the state should rethink the decision. Instead, Texas needs commonsense policies to fill teacher vacancies, support the current workforce and retain teachers who are increasingly looking to exit the profession.

David DeMatthews is an associate professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy at The University of Texas at Austin. Christopher P. Brown is a professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy at The University of Texas at Austin.