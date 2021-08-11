David DeMatthews and David S. Knight: School districts should be the last places to lift mask mandates

We need to keep in mind that superintendents are responsible for the health and safety of all employees and students, which means individual parental rights cannot override the rights of other parents, children and personnel whose lives may be at greater risk from COVID-19. For example, parents of children with compromised immune systems may feel differently. School personnel who are pregnant or raising small children currently ineligible to receive the vaccine may feel they are putting their families in jeopardy by going to work inside with no mask during a serious surge.

This fall marks the third school year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and every precaution must be taken. One of us was a school administrator and recalls the worst possible day as an educator: learning of an eighth-grade student’s passing, having to tell faculty members and students, and grieving. We are pained to think of educators and children going through such an ordeal because of a ban on mask mandates during a surge.

Now is the time to demand that state leaders use the best available science and evidence to protect our children. Masks save lives, COVID-19 is once again raging and the loss of one child that could be prevented by a mask is one too many.

David DeMatthews is an associate professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy at The University of Texas at Austin. David S. Knight is an assistant professor of education finance and policy at the University of Washington.