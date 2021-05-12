David DeMatthews, David Knight: Common sense policies for Texas students could go a long way

Many Texans agree our costly testing system needs reform. The overemphasis on testing creates undue pressure on teachers and students. Senate Bill 2094 could make matters worse. According to Raise Your Hand Texas, the bill would fund students based on their performance on the STAAR exam, which may increase the emphasis on testing, further the inequitable funding distribution, and create a punitive school finance system based on test results.

Although some progress has been made in prior years, the state’s ability to create an inclusive curriculum has been a longstanding battle. This year, SB 174 emphasizes educator training to promote student free speech and examine social injustice and civil rights issues. However, two proposed bills (SB 2202 and HB 3979) discourage classroom discussions about racism, sexism and other injustices. Texas students need access to a curriculum that helps them make sense of current events and inspires them to meaningfully participate in our democracy.

After a year of disruption, now is the time to address these critical issues with common-sense policies so Texas students can reach their fullest potential. Most Texans would probably agree to less testing and a greater emphasis on civic engagement and responsibility. Now our policymakers need to focus their attention on turning commonsense reforms into reality.

David DeMatthews is an associate professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Policy at The University of Texas at Austin. David S. Knight is an assistant professor of education finance and policy at The University of Washington.