David DeMatthews & Mary Grace McFarland: Wrong time to expand Texas charter schools

The TEA should also direct resources to curbing the disproportionate impact of school closure on students with disabilities, especially given that the state has repeatedly failed to monitor special education implementation and ensure adequate levels of funding per federal law. Expanding charters at this time is especially problematic, given that many charters in the state enroll fewer students with disabilities than would be expected based on natural proportions.

Finally, the TEA should be mindful of the human impact the pandemic and recession will have on teacher and principal pipelines. Some principals and teachers have already decided to retire early, and it is likely that a number of educators will become ill from COVID-19 as the coronavirus continues to spread. Rather than create more vacancies by opening new schools, the state should work with unions and teacher preparation programs to ensure the educator pipeline is sufficient to staff every Texas classroom with an effective teacher.

The TEA is simply trying to take a business-as-usual approach by keeping pace with annual charter expansion. However, 2020 is not a typical year, and existing schools have too many financial and educational concerns to ignore.

David DeMatthews is an associate professor of educational leadership and policy in the Col lege of Education at The University of Texas at Austin. Mary Grace McFarland is a master’s student studying education policy at The University of Texas at Austin.