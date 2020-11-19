David Gallagher & David Schleicher: Donald, join us on this farewell tour

We consider it a privilege to have had the opportunity to periodically fill the Waco Tribune-Herald opinion pages these last three and a half years with our thoughts on President Donald J. Trump and his experimentation with American democracy. Concluding that our work here is done, for now, we invite Donald to join us in departing voluntarily. We would no more like to be dragged off the Opinion page than we assume he would enjoy being escorted out of the White House by armed U.S. Marshals.

Our columns have comforted some, angered others, and if we had to do it all over again, we would take back not a single word. For this was no normal president and these last four years have been anything but ordinary. This was not a situation like that with former president George W. Bush, with whom we often and strongly disagreed, but who was nonetheless a likable chap who we can say from personal experience did not take himself too seriously. Bush had the self-confidence required to know that he did not always have all the answers, contrasted with a narcissist who would have preferred to imprison anyone who triggered his insecurities.