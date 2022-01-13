David Gallagher, David Schleicher: Falling church attendance no wonder

Remember that old-fashioned concept that it was blessed to be persecuted (per Jesus, Sermon on the Mount)? Or that religion is like a nail: the harder you hammer it, the deeper it goes? (per Yemelian Yaroslavsky, godless communist)? Today we declare those days over in the U.S. of A.

Christianity has won. Oh, and did we mention that this religion may die here as a result?

It seemed like a good idea at the time, so good it was passed by a unanimous U.S. House of Representatives and with only three no votes in the Senate, then signed into law by President Bill Clinton. The Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993 seemed such a good idea that it spawned more than 20 copycats at the state level, such as the Texas Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The concept is simple: If the government has a rule that burdens your sincerely held religious belief, then you’re exempt unless the government has a really good reason for the rule and applies it as narrowly as possible to you. This has come to mean a for-profit company like Hobby Lobby can opt out of providing contraceptive coverage to its female employees. Like-minded companies are also seeking religious exemption from laws banning discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community.