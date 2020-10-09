David Gallagher & David Schleicher: Listen to the women on whether to re-elect Trump

Six months ago, we took a self-imposed sabbatical from the editorial pages of the Waco Tribune-Herald, having no idea just how much weirder things could get in these somewhat United States.

Back then the novel coronavirus had taken “only” some 100,000 American lives, we were blissfully unaware of the “Proud Boys,” and one might still imagine that surely there was some year when the president-to-be actually paid his fair share of personal income taxes into the system he longed to manage. And it was not yet known how deeply the president’s callousness might run when it came to the safety of everyone from those in the armed forces to his personal White House staff to the governor of Michigan.

The events during our six-month absence best are described as “worst case scenario.” Even Nostradamus could not have predicted a Rose Garden event to push through a post-election-start Supreme Court nominee that would turn into a super-spreader event. Our hope that we might return to the Trib to find less divisive times turned out to be no more realistic than expecting the coronavirus to “magically disappear, as if by a miracle.” (Though perhaps our goal of not costing the Trib any additional subscribers or advertisers was fulfilled, as the peculiar level of animosity our columns often generated subsided.)